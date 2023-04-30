Will Deadbeat Dad Hunter Biden Be Held in Contempt by a Local Court?
Tipsheet

Biden, Obama Official Had Private Meetings With Epstein After Sex Crime Convictions

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 30, 2023 2:45 PM
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

Jeffry Epstein’s private calendar reveals an official who served under the Obama and Biden Administrations had close ties to the convicted late sex offender. 

William Burns, who became the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director during the Biden administration, also a college president and attorney who served with former President Barack Obama, had scheduled meetings with Epstein several times after the pedophile was convicted of child sex crimes.

Three scheduled meetings were slated to occur after Epstein was jailed in 2008 in Washington D.C. and Epstein’s townhome in Manhattan, New York. However, it is unclear if each scheduled meeting took place or the purpose of the sessions. 

A CIA spokesperson claimed Burns had met with Epstein because, in 2014, the director wanted to leave his current government position. 

“The director did not know anything about him, other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on the transition to the private sector,” CIA spokeswoman Tammy Kupperman Thorp said. “They had no relationship.

According to the Wall Street Journal, an Obama Administration attorney Kathryn Ruemmler had also scheduled over a dozen meetings with Epstein. After the meetings, Ruemmler secured a high-level job working as a lawyer for Goldman Sachs in 2020.

“He also planned for her to join a 2015 trip to Paris and a 2017 visit to Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean,” the WSJ read, adding that Ruemmler said that she regretted ever meeting Epstein who she had a working relationship with. 

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Epstein introduced Ruemmler to billionaire Bill Gates, adding that she potentially would need to represent him in court. 

In 2019, Epstein was found dead in a New York City jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. 

