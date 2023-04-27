Ron DeSantis Shrugs Off Disney's Lawsuit Against Him

The showdown between Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) and Disney continues after the woke corporation filed a lawsuit against the governor amid its attempt to indoctrinate children.

On Thursday, DeSantis hit back at Disney's lawsuit, calling it a political game with no merit. He said that the giant corporation is unhappy now that it no longer has any special power and is being forced to play on the same side as other theme parks in Florida.

"They've been treated much differently than Universal, SeaWorld, and all these other places. So they are upset because they have to live by the same rules as everybody else, they don't want to pay the same taxes as everybody else, and they want to be able to control things without proper oversight, which every other Floridian has to have this type of oversight — all Florida businesses," DeSantis said.

The Florida governor criticized Disney's complaints, mocking the idea that the woke corporation believes the law is on their side.

Earlier this week, Disney sued DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board, accusing them of using government power against Disney in "retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials."

As the feud escalates, DeSantis's allies have also taken aim at the House of Mouse by targeting the park's monorail system that visitors use.

The Republican-dominated legislature proposed an amendment to a transportation bill this week that would mandate state oversight of the monorail system, requiring the state Department of Transportation to oversee the monorail and other fixed-guideway transportation systems "located within an independent special district created by a local act which has boundaries within two contiguous counties."

The bill would also allow the state to shut down the transportation system. DeSantis has expressed his support for the legislation.

"They exempted the monorail from any safety standards or inspections, so they're gonna go and make sure that the monorail is subject to oversight just like everything else would be in the state of Florida," the governor said.

The fight between DeSantis and Disney looks like it won't slow down anytime soon. The Florida governor has vowed to stand in the way of their radical ideology and the children they are targeting. He has taken great lengths to protect minors from indoctrination as Disney aims to exploit them sexually.