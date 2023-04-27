If you can even believe it, President Joe Biden has suffered from yet another geriatric episode of delusion and forgetfulness— just days after announcing his 2024 re-election campaign.

Biden was caught struggling to remember where one of his grandchildren lives, only to be reminded by a little girl.

During a White House event with a group of children as part of “bring your kid to work day,” Biden began to stumble over his words trying to recall where his grandkids live… and how many he has.

“So let me see, I got one in New York, two in Philadelphia, three, no three because I got one granddaughter who is, I don’t know, you’re confusing me, but they’re all around Wilmington, California, New York and Philadelphia, the cities they live in,” Biden said.

A very confused Joe Biden gets fact checked by a little girl after forgetting about one of his own grandkids pic.twitter.com/Ie70v0spaS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

The little girl fact-checked the president, telling him he had five grandchildren.

Most notably, Biden mentioned his six grandchildren but failed to acknowledge his son Hunter Biden’s four-year-old daughter.

BIDEN: "I have six grandchildren..."



Unmentioned: Hunter's 4-year-old daughter, who the Bidens refuse to acknowledge pic.twitter.com/XRrgPollou — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

Twitter users took the time to express their concern, saying the country is screwed if Biden secures another four years in office.

I’m told the kid had to pre-submit his question to the White House … and the president still got it wrong. — S Gato (@sgately29) April 27, 2023

Silver alert! Grandpa escaped the nursing home again — Ryan the millennial Dad (checkmark) (@patriotic_giant) April 27, 2023

Y’all this is really sad that a Commander in Chief can not even remember his grandkids. But people thinks he can make decisions about our country and the security of our country!!! — Chad Stuart (@trueamericanMS) April 27, 2023

Republicans are also concerned with the 80-year-old’s age and if he will even make it to the end of another presidential term.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley warned Americans that Biden probably won’t live to see his 86th birthday.

“I think we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely,” Haley said, calling for mental competency tests starting at age 75.