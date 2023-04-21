Democrats Reveal Why They Won't Vote for Joe Biden a Second Time

President Joe Biden is old; there is no denying that. Clocking in at 80 years old, he has proven time and time again that he is not fit to be in office. Half the time, he cannot remember where he is or what he is saying, let alone run the country. Which, by the way, he barely is doing. The U.S. is hanging on by a thread because of the Democrat's radical policies.

According to an AP/NORC poll, only 47 percent of Democrat voters support a re-election bid from Biden, and just 26 percent of Americans want him to run again.

Biden is reportedly gearing up to announce his campaign bid in the coming weeks. However, Leftists are concerned that he may not be the guy for the job.

Jenipher Lagana told the Associated Press that Biden is an "interesting man," criticizing his age.

"My problem with him running in 2024 is that he's just so old," Lagana said. "I would love to see somebody younger, like (Transportation Secretary Pete) Buttigieg or (Gov. Gavin) Newsom (D-Calif.), be able to get in there and handle things maybe a little differently just because they're a younger person."

Donna Stewart also has doubts that Biden can serve again, adding that he is mentally and physically unfit to serve another four years.

"I just feel that he's still lacking the up-to-date knowledge of what needs to be done," Stewart said.

As of Friday, the president's approval rating remains 42 percent, a slight improvement from 38 percent in March but still well underwater.

On Wednesday, Biden made yet another embarrassing gaffe. During a speech, coincidentally during Sesame Street day at the White House, he misspelled the number "eight."

"We have a thousand billionaires in America. You know the average tax rate they pay? Eight — E-I-G-H percent — 8 percent," Biden stumbled.

Of course, he was roasted for not being able to spell a simple word that elementary children know how to spell.

"Joe Biden can't spell 'eight.' E-I-G-H-T. I repeat... The President of the United States can't spell the number 8. I'm embarrassed to be an American because of this man," one person wrote on Twitter.

"During another bumbling speech he could barely get through while lying through his teeth about the economy, Joe Biden paused to spell out the word 'eight' but spelled it wrong," another user said.

A third said," Joe Biden couldn't spell the word eight today, and he's making decisions in this country goes to show ya the type of people who voted for him."