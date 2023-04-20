This Tweet About Lori Lightfoot's Defeat Cannot Be Real
Tipsheet

MTG Roasts Eric Swalwell for Sleeping With a Chinese Spy

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 20, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) roasted Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif), reminding him of his affair with a suspected Chinese spy. 

After speaking at a congressional hearing, Greene mocked Swalwell’s relationship with Fang Fang, or Christine Fang, causing the Democrat to panic and stumble over his words. 

“That was quite entertaining from someone with a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy. And everyone knows it!” Greene said after Swalwell spoke. 

“I move to take our words down. Completely inappropriate,” the Democrat nervously replied. 

Swalwell was then asked what words he would like taken off the record, which he said, “Everything that the gentlelady from Georgia has said.”

However, committee chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.) told him he needed to be more specific. After minutes of deliberation, the words were never taken off the record. 

“For those members who are wondering, we are looking into the rule, clause one of rule 17 of Okay. So, okay, the chair rules that those words that were spoken are not going to be stricken from the record,” the chair said. 

The comment from Greene came moments after Swalwell accused her of “anti-police rhetoric,” displaying a print-out of a tweet she wrote promoting “Defund the FBI” merchandise in response to the latest political persecution of former President Trump. 

Democrats protested, with Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) saying, “I don’t think there’s any question about what the gentlelady has said. We have never had an accusation made of any member like that, and I’m appalled by it. We all ought to be embarrassed by it.”

Swalwell has taken a beating this week from Republicans, with Fox News host Tucker Carlson bashing the congressman for swanky trips to Miami and New York paid for by donors. He cited large amounts of money spent on hotels and speculated nefarious activities the Swalwell did while in different cities.


