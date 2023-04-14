BREAKING: Anheuser-Busch CEO Speaks After Company Gets Crushed
Democrats are Attacking Clarence Thomas in Fundraising Emails
Why a Former Magazine Reporter Says the Intel Leaker Story Will Get Ugly...
WSJ Columnist Notices Something Interesting About the Dem Plot to Boot Feinstein
Transgender Teacher Who Threatened to Shoot Students Gets Booted from School
CBS News Forgets Their Own Coverage
The Mission and the Noise
Mike Pompeo Makes His 2024 Decision
Bud Light Execs Reportedly Panicking To Undo Dylan Mulvaney Billion Dollar Damage
SCOTUS Puts Temporary Hold on Abortion Pill Ruling
Larry Elder 'Likely' to Announce a 2024 Presidential Campaign at the End of...
Ron DeSantis Is Helping the GOP in This Key Primary State
Mother Claims California School Transitioned Her Daughter Behind Her Back
Maine City Asks Residents for Donations to House Asylum Seekers in Sports Venue
Tipsheet

Trans Extremist Goes Rogue, Flips Table at TPUSA As Biden WH Insists Trans Community Is Under Attack

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 14, 2023 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

A transgender activist went rogue at the University of Washington, confronting a Turning Point USA student group accusing them of supporting “the genocide of trans kids.” 

Footage of the incident captured a trans protestor, who appeared to be a man wearing a dress and a mask (outdoors), attacking the conservative group, calling them “dumb b**tches.” 

“Yeah, you just support the genocide of trans kids,” the trans activist said; in return, one of the TPUSA representatives said, “That’s such an assumption.” 

The TPUSA rep asked the extreme liberal to point out what exactly is “anti-trans” on their information table. 

The transgender flipped the table, sending all the material flying across the pavement while shouting, “Get the f*** off my campus, you Nazi!”

Transgender activists have increasingly become more angry and dangerous as the trans movement becomes more “acceptable” as the radical Left pushes for its normalcy. 

Earlier this week, a group of transgender activists ambushed pro-swimmer Riley Gaines after she gave a speech about saving women’s sports during a TPUSA event. She claimed that a “man wearing a dress” hit her repeatedly, forcing her to barricade in a closet for nearly three hours before police officers deemed the area safe enough for her to leave. 

Recommended

Why a Former Magazine Reporter Says the Intel Leaker Story Will Get Ugly Fast Matt Vespa

Meanwhile, the Biden White House claims that the trans community is “under attack,” which came days after a transgender school shooter opened fire on children and staff at a Nashville Christian school. 

“Tomorrow is trans visibility day – on the day that we should be lifting up our trans kids, our trans youth and making sure that they feel seen we’re seeing more and more of these hateful, hateful bills,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “And so it is shameful. It is disturbing. And our hearts go out to those in the trans community as they are under attack right now.” 

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why a Former Magazine Reporter Says the Intel Leaker Story Will Get Ugly Fast Matt Vespa
Bud Light Execs Reportedly Panicking To Undo Dylan Mulvaney Billion Dollar Damage Sarah Arnold
BREAKING: Anheuser-Busch CEO Speaks After Company Gets Crushed Katie Pavlich
WSJ Columnist Notices Something Interesting About the Dem Plot to Boot Feinstein Matt Vespa
The Liberal Media's Narrative on the Classified Docs Leaker Already Got Torched Matt Vespa
The Biden 10-Step Plan for Global Chaos Victor Davis Hanson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why a Former Magazine Reporter Says the Intel Leaker Story Will Get Ugly Fast Matt Vespa