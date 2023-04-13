Kevin McCarthy's Job Approval Reaches New Heights Since Taking the House Speaker Gavel

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) popularity has spiked since taking on the new job as Speaker of the House this year.

According to the latest Economist/YouGov Poll, McCarthy’s job approval rating is taking new heights, up 15 points from last year. He currently has a rating of positive seven.

The poll found that 44 percent of voters approved of McCarthy’s job as Speaker, while only 37 percent said they disapproved.

In December, just a month before securing the House Speaker votes, McCarthy’s job approval rating was at a negative eight, with only 36 percent of voters strongly or somewhat approving of his job, which at the time was the House minority leader.

McCarthy secured the gavel after a dramatic four days and 15 rounds of voting. As he reaches his 100-day mark in the new Congress, his time has been spent destroying Democrat’s radical plans, boosting Republicans’ priorities, and doubling down on his statement that President Joe Biden is jeopardizing the U.S. economy.

McCarthy has had a successful four months.

He has pushed Biden to sign the D.C. Crime Bill Nullification, which blocks the nation’s capital, “proposed soft-on-crime criminal code rewrite that treated violent criminals like victims and discarded the views of law enforcement.” He also launched a bipartisan select committee to confront China’s global influence and the dangerous implications the communist country has on the U.S.

However, he did stop short of agreeing on the debt limit with the Democrats. Biden and his party have demanded a clean package without added frills, while McCarthy and the rest of the GOP are pressing spending cuts.

Per the Republican’s proposal, if major cutbacks exist, the GOP looks to extend the debt limit until May 2024. McCarthy also wants to examine Biden’s hefty student loan forgiveness program and “green” tax credits.

To compare, when Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) was Speaker of the House last year, her job approval rating was at a negative five, with only 45 percent of Americans approving of her role, more than 50 percent disapproved