Geriatric Biden Proves Once Again He Has No Clue What He's Talking About

If anyone were going to place a bet on how many times Democrats cringe and have to save face every time President Joe Biden speaks, now would be the time.

In yet another geriatric episode, Biden attempted to pay tribute to his Irish rugby player cousin Rob Kearney, who in 2016 played in a game for Ireland at Chicago's Soldier Field, where they defeated New Zealand. They were nicknamed the "All Blacks" because of their entirely black uniform.

However, the 80-year-old president failed to stick the landing.

"You see this tie I have with the shamrock on it?" Biden said. "This was given to me by one of these guys right here, who was a hell of a rugby player, and they beat the hell out of the Black and Tans ... but it was when you were at Soldier Field, wasn't it? Chicago."

Biden is thought to have been referring to the "All Blacks." The "Black and Tans" were part-time officers recruited into the Royal Irish Constabulary as reinforcements during the Irish War of Independence. The group's name came about because of the colors of the uniforms they originally wore, a mixture of dark green from the RIC (which appeared black) and khaki from the British Army.

The president received groans from onlookers who didn't seem amused by Biden's noticeable gaffe.

Additionally, during his trip to Ireland, Biden's son Hunter Biden had to step in to save the day when his father failed to understand a simple question from a child.

"What is the key to success?" a kid asked Biden.

"What's the key to success? Making sure we all don't have Covid. What. Why. What are we talking about?" Biden responded, losing his train of thought.

Hunter Biden then stepped in to explain the very difficult question to his father.

Biden's response still didn't really answer the kid's question.

A recent poll published by Monmouth University found that most Americans, primarily the middle class, do not think good has come from Biden's policies.

A whopping 51 percent of hard-working, middle-class Americans criticized the Biden Administration's destructive policies, saying they have not benefited from his time in office. Meanwhile, only 10 percent say some good has come from his policies.

Despite Biden not making an official announcement for his 2024 re-election run, the president has signaled that he plans to face former President Trump in the race for the White House.