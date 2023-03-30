Adam Schiff Has Thoughts About the Trump Indictment
Cruz, Ronny Jackson and Other Republicans React to Trump's Unfair Indictment

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 30, 2023 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Republicans are speaking out against the unfair, politically motivated treatment of former President Trump after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him. 

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) condemned the Democratic Party’s treatment of Trump, saying it is an abuse of power. 

“This is completely unprecedented and is a catastrophic escalation in the weaponization of the justice system,” Cruz tweeted. “This is completely unprecedented and is a catastrophic escalation in the weaponization of the justice system.” 

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) also expressed anger following the news that Trump was indicted, calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation a “joke.” 

Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-TX) compared Trump’s indictment to the Communist Party. 

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) also said that Democrats will stop at nothing to take Trump down and stop him from winning the 2024 presidential election. 

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) blasted Democrats, saying Trump’s indictment is about power. 

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla) called the groundbreaking news a threat to our nation. 

On Thursday, Trump was indicted for allegedly paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money during the 2016 presidential election cycle to cover up their alleged affair. 

Editor's Note: If they can come for a former president actively campaigning to take back the White House, they can come for us, and they can come for you. 

