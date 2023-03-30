Cruz, Ronny Jackson and Other Republicans React to Trump's Unfair Indictment

Republicans are speaking out against the unfair, politically motivated treatment of former President Trump after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) condemned the Democratic Party’s treatment of Trump, saying it is an abuse of power.

The Democrat Party’s hatred for Donald Trump knows no bounds. The “substance” of this political persecution is utter garbage.



This is completely unprecedented and is a catastrophic escalation in the weaponization of the justice system. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 30, 2023

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) also expressed anger following the news that Trump was indicted, calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation a “joke.”

The indictment against President Trump by a radical Manhattan DA is a joke. We cannot allow this weaponization of our justice system to stand. — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) March 30, 2023

Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-TX) compared Trump’s indictment to the Communist Party.

Trump’s indictment reflect methods Stalin and his Communist Party used to destroy their political opponents.



"Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime"



Lavrentiy Beria

Stalin’s Secret Police Chief — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) March 30, 2023

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) also said that Democrats will stop at nothing to take Trump down and stop him from winning the 2024 presidential election.

The hateful Deep State wants this country to BURN. Today they didn’t just indict President Trump, they attacked EVERY ONE of his supporters. We’re not going to back down. We will NEVER stop supporting Trump!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) March 30, 2023

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) blasted Democrats, saying Trump’s indictment is about power.

Tonight’s indictment of Donald Trump isn’t about the law. It’s about power. Raw power. It’s the Democrat Party telling the nation they will stop at nothing to control the outcome of the next presidential election. It is an assault on our democracy, pure and simple — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 30, 2023

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla) called the groundbreaking news a threat to our nation.

Today’s political indictment of Former President Trump is a dark day in American history and a threat to our Republic by Alvin Bragg and the Democratic Party machine.



It’s unfathomable to me that this could happen in America. This is political persecution that must not stand! — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) March 30, 2023

On Thursday, Trump was indicted for allegedly paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money during the 2016 presidential election cycle to cover up their alleged affair.

Editor's Note: If they can come for a former president actively campaigning to take back the White House, they can come for us, and they can come for you.

