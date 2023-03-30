Adam Schiff Has Thoughts About the Trump Indictment
Tipsheet

DA and Trump’s Team In Contact to Surrender Him

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 30, 2023 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Former President Trump’s attorney said to expect him to surrender sometime next week following a Manhattan grand jury’s vote to indict the 45th president. 

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told NBC News that the former president would surrender to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg next week. 


The DA’s office reportedly wanted to take Trump in their possession on Friday morning. However, the president's legal team argued that the secret service needed more preparation time. 

The Secret Service has to coordinate the surrender conditions with court officials and the New York Police Department.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected," said a spokesperson from the DA's office.

According to ABC News, New York City police officers were instructed to show up for work at 7 am on Friday in uniform. 

Trump is reportedly not going to resist his arrest. 

Trump is being charged with allegedly paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money during the 2016 presidential election over their alleged affair. 

