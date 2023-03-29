Ex-Republican Adam Kinzinger's Past Gun Tweets Comes Back to Haunt Him

Former Republican Rep. and current CNN political analyst Adam Kinzinger condemned the GOP for "flaunting" their support for the Second Amendment.

The ex-Republican took the time to give his unwanted opinion on Monday's deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, to condemn the party's "gun fetish."

"You can oppose a ban, fine. But the flaunting of guns and the gun fetish really bothers me," Kinzinger wrote on Twitter, attaching a photo of Reps. Ana Paulina Luna (R-Fla) and George Santos (R-N.Y.) wearing AR-15 lapel pins that were distributed by Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga), who owns a gun store in Georgia.

You can oppose a ban, fine. But the flaunting of guns and the gun fetish really bothers me. https://t.co/raw1oXdtTB — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 28, 2023

However, his past returned to haunt him less than 20 minutes after Kinzinger's post.

YouTuber David Freiheit posted a photo of Kinzinger and his brother proudly holding an AR-style rifle with a handgun strapped to his leg, along with the #Murica.

"Is this you?" Freiheit asked. "I'm actually not being sarcastic. Is this your tweet, and is this you?"

Yes that is me. That also was many years ago and I have since moderated somewhat on this issue, as have millions of Americans. BUT if you don’t want to leave room for people to evolve on this issue, then you only have yourself to blame. I also am a military member



Clown https://t.co/hf6Hhx3EPA — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 29, 2023

It was, in fact, Kinzinger because the photo was posted from the same account he used to attack Republicans this week.

In response, Kinzinger said, "yes, that is me. That also was many years ago, and I have since moderated somewhat on this issue, as have millions of Americans. BUT if you don't want to leave room for people to evolve on this issue, then you only have yourself to blame. I also am a military member… clown."

Yes, Kinzinger evolved, but he decided to sell his soul to Left-wing media around the same time.

"This is the exact reason many in Congress are unwilling to have this discussion because idiots like this never allow it," the former GOP member continued.

Freiheit called out Kinzinger's double standard, saying, "no longer being in favor of rights that you benefited from is not evolution. It's hypocrisy."