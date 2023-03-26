Trump Announces Texas Leadership Team, Snubs Cruz and Abbott

Former President Trump led the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign in Texas, announcing a leadership coalition but leaving out notable top officials.

In a statement released before he walked on stage in front of thousands of supporters, Trump revealed a list of Texans who will make up his leadership team in the state.

The list included Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Congressman Ronny Jackson, Troy Nehls, and Congressman Pete Sessions. However, Trump noticeably left out Gov. Gregg Abbott and state Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

Raconteur Media Vice President Zachery Henry pointed out the obvious when comparing Trump's Texas team to his South Carolina team.

"Contrast that with Trump's South Carolina leadership team, which includes Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham," Henry wrote on Twitter.

Trump drew thousands of supporters to the Waco International Airport for his first public event amid a potential indictment at the hands of Manhattan woke District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"2024 is the final battle. That's going to be the big one. You put me back in the White House, their reign will be over, and America will be a free nation once again," Trump said.

Among Texas voters, Trump's approval rating was always high, never dipping below 78 percent throughout his four years as president.

According to the Texas Politics Project, 56 percent of Texas voters want to see him win the 2024 election, leading the country back to health.

During his rally, Trump discussed the usual subject, including President Joe Biden's destructive policies, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla), and Bragg's "political witch hunt" against him.

"You can take the five worst Presidents in American history and put them all together, and they would not have done the damage that Joe Biden has done in just two and a half short years," Trump told the crowd.

Calling DeSantis "disloyal," Trump took shots at the Florida governor's possible bid for the 2024 White House while also demanding mass deportations must happen to secure the southern border that Biden has caused havoc on.