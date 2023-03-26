Biden’s FAA Nominee Withdraws After Botching Confirmation Testimony
Joe Biden: 'I Applaud China... Excuse Me, I Applaud Canada'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 26, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

If it wasn’t clear how President Joe Biden hails China, his latest slip-up proves it. 

During a speech in Canada, Biden mistakenly praised “China” when he meant to say Canada when speaking about the country’s immigration policy.

“Today, I applaud China for stepping up. Excuse me; I applaud Canada,” Biden said as the crowd laughed. “You can tell what I’m thinking about China. I won’t get into that yet.” 

Considering Biden’s shady business dealings he and his family in China, Americans shouldn’t be surprised the communist country is always on his mind. 

Moments before his embarrassing gaffe, Biden never mentioned China while discussing fentanyl, which is driving a surge in U.S. overdose deaths.

“We’re tackling the scourge of synthetic drugs that devastates Canada and American communities, particularly our young people. Fentanyl is a killer, and almost everyone knows someone who has been affected by this — lost a child or lost a friend,” Biden said. 

The president failed to condemn China for producing the deadly drug, saying that fentanyl “has its roots around the globe” and is “shipped from overseas” without mentioning where it originated. He did, however, say Mexico is a shared transfer point for the drug en route to the U.S.

During last month’s State of the Union address, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shouted that fentanyl was coming from China as Biden remained focused on interceptions at the U.S. border.

Biden was on a two-day visit to Ottawa to speak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The leaders said in a joint statement that the U.S. and Canada “acknowledge the serious long-term challenge to the international order posed by the People’s Republic of China.” However, the president failed to hold China accountable such as America’s growing fentanyl problem. 

