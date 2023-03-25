DeSantis and Trump Both Dismiss the Idea of Being Each Other's 2024 Running Mates

Former President Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) doubted being each other's 2024 running mates.

On separate occasions this week, the two Republicans addressed the possibility that they would run together for GOP nomination. However, both of them shot down the idea.

DeSantis said he sees himself as "more of an executive guy," adding that he gets things done rather than leaving Americans with broken promises.

"I think I'm probably more of an executive guy," the governor told Newsmax. "I think that you want to be able to do things. That's part of the reason I got into this job because we have action. We can make things happen, and I think that's probably what I am best suited for."

He called the idea of having Trump as a running mate an "interesting speculation."

"The whole party, regardless of any personalities or individuals, you have got to be looking at 2024 and saying, if the Biden regime continues, and they're able to pick up 10-15 seats in the House and a Senate seat or two, this country is going to be in really, really bad shape," DeSantis continued.

Meanwhile, Trump said it is "very unlikely" he would recruit the Florida governor as his sidekick in 2024.

"No, I think that would be a very unlikely alliance," Trump told Newsmax. "We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party. I've never thought of it, but, you know, some people every once in a while mention it, but that's about it."

Trump once again took credit for DeSantis's fame, claiming he was the one who got the governor elected.

"He was failing badly in the polls. He was out of politics. He was going to be out of politics, and I endorsed him," Trump said. "And he went from a very small number to a very high number. I had rallied for Ron, and we got him in. Then a couple of years later, they said, 'Would you run against the president for president?' He said, 'I have no comment.' I said, 'That's not supposed to happen.'"

Despite DeSantis not yet announced an official run for the White House, he is widely seen as the top contender to compete against Trump in the next presidential election.

When asked about a potential bid, DeSantis said, "we'll see what happens" after Florida's state legislative session.

Trump has taken copious shots at DeSantis, such as calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious." However, the governor believes his landslide victory win in Florida is the primary thing that has changed the former president's tune.

In addition, Trump, who previously endorsed DeSantis in 2018, said earlier this month that he "probably" regrets endorsing his run for governor.