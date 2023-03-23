Biden's Approval Rating Sinks to Lowest It Has Been Since Taking Office

There’s not much to say about President Joe Biden’s accomplishments in the White House. But, for a guy who can’t even ride a bike properly, is it any surprise Americans are tired of having a president who is in bed with China while allowing the U.S. to suffer and deteriorate?

According to a new The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research (AP-NORC) poll, Biden’s approval rating dipped to record-low levels In March since taking office.

The president’s approval rating is at just 38 percent, compared to his 45 percent approval in February and 41 percent in January.

The poll further proves American’s doubts that Biden can nurse the country back to health as fears of a recession loom following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in recent weeks.

Despite Biden not making a formal re-election announcement, he insists that he will run. However, Americans aren’t thrilled about the idea.

Biden has repeatedly lashed out at reporters for accusing them of being the reason the U.S. has faced 40-year high inflation and economic woes, as well as rampant crime and illegal migrants bringing deadly drugs into the nation.

“I’m sick of this stuff. The American people think the reason for inflation is the government spending more money,” Biden hastily told reporters last year.“Simply. Not. True.”

Even Democrats have expressed concern about the 80-year-old president potentially running again in 2024. As a result, many have called for younger, fresh blood to lead the party in D.C.

August 2021 was the last— and one of the few— times Biden has had a positive approval rating. This time last year, the president’s approval rating sunk to just 36 percent at the height of several crises, such as rising prices of gasoline, food, and other costs began to hit U.S. households.