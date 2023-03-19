Democrats Engage In Perfectly Legal Corruption
Tipsheet

NYC DA Alvin Bragg Privately Responds to Trump's Call for Protests

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 19, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg gave a private warning to his employees stating he will not tolerate intimidation from former President Trump amid his calls for protests in the possibility he will be indicted on Tuesday. 

Bragg reportedly sent a private all-staff email outlining, “we do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York.”

“Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place, so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment,” Bragg wrote in his email, who has been accused of taking political vengeance against Trump.

He added that his office has been coordinating with the New York Police Department Office of Court Administration ahead of Trump’s potential arrest. 

“As with all of our investigations, we will continue to apply the law evenly and fairly, and speak publicly only when appropriate,” Bragg continued in his email; he did name Trump by name, instead referring only to the “public comments surrounding an ongoing investigation by this office.” 

On Saturday, Trump took to his Truth Social account to tell followers he expects to be arrested on Tuesday based on “illegal leaks” from Bragg, who is financially linked to Democrat George Soros. 

Trump called on his supporters to “protest” to “take our nation back,” causing Democrats to panic, claiming the former president is inciting violence. 

The woke DA’s office is bringing charges against Trump over his connection with alleged hush money to keep Stormy Daniels quiet during the 2016 presidential election. 

