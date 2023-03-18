Mike Pence Compares Trump's Possible Indictment to the Political Prosecution of the Russia Hoax

Former Vice President Mike Pence reacted to the news that former President Trump may be indicted over claims he paid Stormy Daniels to keep quiet over their alleged affair.

While speaking on SiriusXM s Breitbart News Saturday, Pence said he was "taken aback" by his former boss's possible arrest, noting that the American people are more worried about issues caused by the Biden Administration, such as the ongoing border crisis and record-high inflation.

"Well, like many Americans, I'm just, I'm taken aback," Pence said. "You have literally a Democratic party that's literally dismantled the criminal justice system in that city, undercut the NYPD, and this is what the Manhattan DA says is their top priority? It reeks of the kind of political prosecution that we endured back in the days of the Russia hoax and the whole impeachment over a phone call."

As New York City crime runs rampant, progressive leftists care more about punishing Trump than their residents' safety.

Pence continued to compare the news about Trump to the Russian hoax and the impeachment nonsense to his potential arrest, all to rid the U.S. of Trump since they know he can expose their radical agenda.

"It reeks of the kind of political prosecution that we endured back in the days of the Russia hoax and the whole impeachment over a phone call. And one thing I know is that former President Trump can take care of himself," Pence added.

The former Vice President, who, in the past, has thrown Trump under the bus, supported Trump by expressing his anger with the woke justice system as President Joe Biden continues to get away with shady business deals connected to his family's relationship with Communist China.

Pence acknowledged that there is one standard for Republicans, especially those associated with Trump.

"But the fact that the media has almost no interest whatsoever in the truth about Hunter Biden's ties and the investments being made into the Biden family and the connections in China and elsewhere," Pence added. "The American people see through it, and I think — look, no one is above the law, but I am deeply concerned about the politicization we've seen in the Justice Department. And frankly, the criminalization of politics in America, it's doing absolutely nothing to help relieve the struggles that the American people are facing every single day."