Biden Is 'Dragging His Feet' On Releasing Covid Origins Information

With Republicans' takeover of the House, they have officially cracked down on holding Democrats accountable for everything wreaking havoc on the U.S., including the origins of Covid19.

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla) is accusing President Joe Biden of "dragging his feet" on legislation that would "open Pandora's Box" on how the Chinese virus was leaked.

"I think that the writing is on the wall for the Biden administration," Cammack said during an interview." When you have Republicans and Democrats unanimously voting to declassify these intel reports, that's pretty telling."

Both the House and Senate voted to pass the Covid Origins Act, which would force the Biden administration to declassify all information it has on where the virus originated from.

The act now heads to Biden's desk. However, he has yet to sign it.

"When you think about his reasons for dragging his feet, maybe it has to do with the fact that it really would force them to act. They would have to take action against China. They would have to take action on all the funding sources for the W.H.O. for N.I.H., C.D.C., F.D.A.," Cammack continued.

The Republican said the legislation would expose the "deeply rooted collusion" of how social media companies and the Biden White House worked together to suppress and censor opinions on Covid-19.

"This really is the worst thing that could happen for the Biden Administration because it flies in the face of the narrative they've been pushing for years," Cammack said. "And I would say follow the money."

Cammack's remarks come after Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) sent a letter to communist dictator Xi Jinping on Friday, telling him to "come clean" about the origins of the coronavirus as the act waits on Biden to sign it.

Before the House voted on the legislation, the Chinese Embassy sent a letter to Hawley, saying, "China firmly opposes and strongly condemns [the bill]." It also urged him to throw away the bill, accusing him of "political manipulation."

SCOOP: A Chinese govt official sent this letter to the office of Sen. @HawleyMO yesterday, criticizing Congress for the COVID Origin Act that he introduced in late February pic.twitter.com/yJPsk9Zxok — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) March 9, 2023





In response, Hawley sent a letter to Jinping saying, "I know you are keenly interested in this bill—your own Communist officials have written to my office demanding we renounce it, in their usual lecturing, idiotic style," Hawley wrote. "But the bill will soon be law—unless you can convince President Biden to veto it. Time is up. Come clean about your role in spreading COVID to the world."

China has been so worked up about this COVID origins bill, Communist officials wrote to my office earlier this week and demanded I drop it. I thought I’d update President Xi on today’s passage 👇 pic.twitter.com/uuzGiIebEl — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 10, 2023



