What Is Going on in Our Schools?
My Hero Is Gone: My Parents Are Reunited
The Identity Crisis of Stolen Youth
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 155: What the Bible Says About the Church
Treasury to Testify Before House Oversight Committee on Why It Is Withholding 150...
60 Minutes Attempts to Walk Back Doubts Over Covid Lab Leak Theory
Newsom Flees California as Hundreds Remain Trapped In Snow
Larry Hogan Makes Decision on a Potential 2024 Presidential Run
Here's Who Won CPAC's Republican Primary Straw Poll
The Economic Case for Better Recycling Policy
From a Progressive Christian Antagonist to a Christian Advocate
Western Media Should Not Fan the Flames of Post-Election Violence in Africa’s Largest...
Biden's First Official 2024 Primary Challenger Is a Meditating Hippy Who Preaches the...
Kamala Harris's Husband Has a Message For All the Super-Progressive, Woke, Liberal Men...
Tipsheet

Female Border Patrol Agent Violently Assaulted By Illegal Migrant

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 05, 2023 11:37 AM
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

A female border patrol agent was violently assaulted by an illegal migrant while arrested. 

According to Customs and Border Protection sources, the agent was taking the make illegal migrant into custody when he attacked her on Saturday.

The agent was injured on both her arms and face and was transported to a medical clinic for treatment. 

The agent struggled with the man as backup agents were being called; he was then subdued.

"On March 4, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Tucson Sector took a subject into custody near Foudy Road and State Route 92, after investigating the subject’s illegal entry into the U.S. While being placed in a service vehicle, the subject assaulted the agent, injuring the agent’s face and hands. Additional agents responded and took the suspect into custody," the CBP said in a statement.

The FBI is investigating the assault, and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is. 


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

My Hero Is Gone: My Parents Are Reunited Derek Hunter
Newsom Flees California as Hundreds Remain Trapped In Snow Sarah Arnold
'Stick That Up Their Fact-Checker': Sen. John Kennedy Shares More Trademark Truths Spencer Brown
What Is Going on in Our Schools? Matt Vespa
Is This Why Joe Biden Won't Visit East Palestine? Matt Vespa
From a Progressive Christian Antagonist to a Christian Advocate Michael Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
My Hero Is Gone: My Parents Are Reunited Derek Hunter