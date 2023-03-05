Female Border Patrol Agent Violently Assaulted By Illegal Migrant

A female border patrol agent was violently assaulted by an illegal migrant while arrested.

According to Customs and Border Protection sources, the agent was taking the make illegal migrant into custody when he attacked her on Saturday.

The agent was injured on both her arms and face and was transported to a medical clinic for treatment.

The agent struggled with the man as backup agents were being called; he was then subdued.

"On March 4, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Tucson Sector took a subject into custody near Foudy Road and State Route 92, after investigating the subject’s illegal entry into the U.S. While being placed in a service vehicle, the subject assaulted the agent, injuring the agent’s face and hands. Additional agents responded and took the suspect into custody," the CBP said in a statement.

The FBI is investigating the assault, and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is.



