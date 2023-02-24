Probe Launched Into Biden's Scheme to Pack the Supreme Court
Tipsheet

Stairlift Company Mocks Biden Falling Up the Stairs in New Ad

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 24, 2023 9:15 PM
Screenshot via YouTube

A stairlift company is taking shots at President Joe Biden for repeatedly falling up the stairs in two new social media ads. 

Acorn Stairlifts Inc. mocked Biden for having trouble walking up the stairs of Air Force One, which have given him problems.

“Tired of stumbling up the stairs? We strive to help all of those in need across our nation. Whether you live in small town USA or on Pennsylvania Avenue, we are ready to help you regain your independence. Contact us for your free, no-obligation quote today!” The tweet read. 

The company's post included a photo of a map of the United States with a star directly over Washington D.C. and the message: “yes, we even service here.”

The company also included a follow-up tweet using #ChairForceOne, #StairForce, and #POTUS.

Acorn Stairlifts took it even further after garnering a lot of attention and praise by posting a video that says the company will also provide service to the White House. 

Recommended

A Georgia Grand Juror Dropped a Damaging Revelation About the 2020 Investigation Matt Vespa

Being the oldest-ever president, Biden’s stumbles raise even more questions about whether he is physically and mentally too out of shape to continue running the country. However, according to a physical exam the 80-year-old underwent last week, the president is in tip, top shape despite repeated gaffes, falls, and a few failed attempts to shake hands with the air.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

