Former Whistleblowers Stand By James O'Keefe After Project Veritas Ousting: 'A Devastating Blow'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 24, 2023 5:45 PM

Former whistleblowers defend Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe after being ousted from the company earlier this week. 

More than a dozen whistleblowers who worked with O’Keefe, who founded Project Veritas in 2010 to expose corruption within woke companies, said they were extremely shocked and disappointed to learn about his removal. 

“As individuals who trusted Project Veritas with our stories, the removal of James O’Keefe by the Board of Directors was extremely disappointing and shocking. Without James O’Keefe, there is no Project Veritas,” the group wrote in a statement provided to Breitbart News. 

In a joint statement, the whistleblowers, who shed light on companies such as CNN, Facebook, and Pzifer, agreed that they “stand with James.” 

“Many of us were inspired by other whistleblowers who went public, and we forged strong relationships with one another after being fired and dealing with media blowback, hit pieces, and harassment. Because of James, there is a growing movement of whistleblowers who are willing to come forward and tell their stories,” they stated, referring to themselves as “O’Keefe’s Insiders.” 

All of the whistleblowers left their positions at their former corrupt companies so that they could share their stories with Project Veritas. 

O’Keefe has previously praised their braveness for leaving a job that was not ethically doing the right thing. 

In their statement, the group acknowledged that they have “many unanswered questions about what transpired” to O’Keefe’s exit. However, they said his removal has “dealt a devastating blow to future whistleblowers who now may have doubts about the organization and its leadership.”

O’Keefe announced that he was leaving the company on Monday, saying he did not resign but was “stripped of [his] position as CEO and Chairman.” 

Hours later, the board claimed it had found “financial malfeasance” at Project Veritas, a registered nonprofit. However, the board said it did not fire O’Keefe, nor did it want him to resign despite what he said. 

