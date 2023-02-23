NYT Finally Admits Masks Did Nothing

Nearly three years since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and woke liberals pushing the need for a mask down people's throats, Left-wing New York Times finally admits that wearing a face covering did nothing.

The article "The Mask Mandates Did Nothing. Will Any Lessons Be Learned?" by columnist Bret Stephens dives into studies conducted on the efficacy of masks.

After examining the studies closely, Stephens admitted that no hard evidence proves face coverings help decrease the spread of the virus.

"The most rigorous and comprehensive analysis of scientific studies conducted on the efficacy of masks for reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses — including Covid-19 — was published late last month. Its conclusions, said Tom Jefferson, the Oxford epidemiologist who is its lead author, were unambiguous," Stephens wrote.

Jefferson, interviewed by journalist Maryanne Demasi, said that masks, not even the infamous N-95 masks, make no difference.

But what about all those "studies" done claiming that wearing a mask will "save lives," giving politicians the power to mandate one to be in public?

"They were convinced by non-randomized studies, flawed observational studies," Jefferson replied.

He continued to say that using masks combined with other preventive measures, such as hand hygiene, physical distancing, and air filtration, still makes no difference in how Covid spreads.

"Mask mandates were a fool's errand from the start," Stephens wrote, adding, "they may have created a false sense of safety — and thus permission to resume semi-normal life. They did almost nothing to advance safety itself. The Cochrane report ought to be the final nail in this particular coffin."

However, the op-ed sparked controversy among political commentators, arguing that masks didn't do anything for the people's well-being.

"While it's nice to see the NY Times finally admit masks are worthless, it's false to say the mandates 'did nothing,'" Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon wrote, adding "they harmed kids, eroded public trust, and psychologically damaged millions of people to the point where they're still afraid to breathe in public."

Podcast host Kyle Becker criticized those who condemned him for saying the same thing Stephens wrote in his op-ed.

"Natural immunity is as good as vaccinated immunity. Now, masks are 'worthless.' I'm old enough to remember when I was smeared as spreading 'misinformation' for saying the same things years ago," Becker tweeted.

