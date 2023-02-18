George Soros Fears a 2024 DeSantis Ticket

The largest donor to the Democratic Party, billionaire George Soros, fears that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) will take victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Earlier this week, Soros said that it is very likely that DeSantis will challenge former President Trump for the Republican nomination, predicting that the Florida governor will win.

However, Soros is hoping for a brutal primary fight.

"My hope for 2024 is that Trump and Gov. DeSantis of Florida will slug it out for the Republican nomination," the billionaire said.

Soros said that he hopes Trump's ego will be so bruised that he will initiate a third-party campaign for president, ultimately splitting the GOP vote and giving Democrats another four years in the White House.

While the Left-wing billionaire called DeSantis "shrewd, ruthless and ambitious," Soros said that "Trump has turned into a pitiful figure, continually bemoaning his loss in 2020. Big Republican donors are abandoning him in droves."

In other words, Soros is hoping Trump and DeSantis fight it out on the battlefield so that Democrats will have even just the slightest chance at winning in 2024.

"This could induce Trump, whose narcissism has turned into a disease, to run as a third-party candidate. That would lead to a Democratic landslide and force the Republican Party to reform itself," he continued.

Polls show that DeSantis, who has yet to announce his bid for the White House, is more favorable among Republican voters than Trump.

According to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, 22 percent of GOP voters said they want to see DeSantis make the cut compared to 20 percent who favor Trump.

A Quinnipiac University poll also found that most voters want to see the Florida governor take over Washington, 42 percent to 36 percent in a hypothetical matchup.