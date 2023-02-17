Twitter CEO Elon Musk weighs in on the artificial intelligence service, ChatGPT, which reportedly shows liberal bias.

Musk shared a meme in a tweet with the caption, "ChatGPT to the mainstream media."

The meme read, "look at me; I'm the captain of propaganda now."

ChatGPT to the mainstream media pic.twitter.com/gdqWTsHy14 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2023

Musk, who helped launch ChatGPT, said that the technology no longer resembles what he took part in creating in 2015. Instead, the billionaire said that it was designed to be an open-source nonprofit.

"Now it has become a closed source, the maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft," Must wrote in a tweet. "Not what I intended at all."

ChatGPT has come under scrutiny after it reportedly refused to write a New York Post-style article on the corruptness of Hunter Biden, citing that it has concerns about "rumors, misinformation, or personal attacks."

"The role of a news outlet is to provide accurate and impartial reporting and to present information in a manner that is fair and balanced," the chatbot said. "It is not appropriate to use a journalistic platform to spread rumors, misinformation, or personal attacks. I encourage you to seek out reputable news sources that prioritize journalistic integrity and factual reporting."

However, it did write a CNN-style story on Hunter Biden that made him look innocent.

"Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has been a subject of public scrutiny since the 2020 presidential campaign. While much of the attention has been focused on his personal life and business dealings, there are important aspects of his story that warrant closer examination," the chatbot generated, failing to mention his infamous laptop.

Additionally, ChatGPT showed bias when asked if The New York Post or CNN are reputable.

"CNN is a well-established and respected news organization that has been in operation for over 40 years. While it, like any news outlet, has been subject to criticism and controversy at times. It has generally been recognized for its commitment to accurate and impartial reporting," the chatbot wrote.

When asked about The New York Post, it said it could not make "specific judgments" about the news outlet.