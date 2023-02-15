State AGs Put Biden on Notice Over Call for 'Unconstitutional' Gun Ban
Biden Falsely Claims Food Prices Are Down, Reality Is They Are Up 11.8%

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 15, 2023 6:45 PM
Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

President Joe Biden is again lying to the American people, claiming the country is in better shape than he wants you to believe. 

On Tuesday, Biden falsely claimed that inflation, including food prices, is on the mend. However, the inflation report revealed that prices increased during January. 

"Today's report on inflation shows the good is that inflation in America is continuing to come down," Biden claimed. "Food prices at the grocery store are coming down."

However, the price of grocery store items rose 0.5 percent since the beginning of the year. Over the past 12 months, food prices went up 10.1 percent.

Many everyday grocery store items are causing pain at the register for American families as they continue to have to put food on the table. 

Eggs are up 70.1 percent compared to the year before, while dairy is up 14 percent. Poultry is up 0.7 percent, and frozen fruits and vegetables are up 0.6 percent from December. 

According to the Wall Street Journal, major retailers such as Whole Foods and Walmart are pushing back on the high prices, saying that they are spending more time than they have in the past negotiating the cost of food. 

The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent last month compared to December. In previous months, the index increased by one-tenth of a point after rising two-tenths in November.

Republicans have repeatedly attacked Biden for high consumer prices, which have risen since he took office. 

"It's time for Congress to buckle down and focus on paying down the debt, living within our means, and getting our fiscal house in order," Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla) said in a statement. 

Rep. Andy Bigg (R-AZ) also called out Biden for lying about the reality of food prices. 


