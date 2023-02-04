Pentagon Confirms Second Chinese Spy Balloon, Here's Where It Is
MTG and AOC Fued It Out Over Twitter

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 04, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Two lawmakers had it had out for each other on Twitter this week after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) booted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her committee. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) used Twitter to call out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), calling her a “coward” after AOC went on CNN and hurled accusations, accusing Greene of “regularly trafficking in Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories” and “inciting anti-Semitism.”

“I have repeatedly asked you to debate me, but you have been a coward and can’t even respond," tweeted Greene. “But you go on CNN and lie about me."

“When are you going to be an adult and actually debate me on policy instead of run your mouth like a teenage girl?" Greene’s tweet continued. 

In response, AOC hit back saying “hey there! In case you forgot, we sit on the same committee, which debated for the first time this week. I don’t blame you if you forgot. You spent almost no time there. In the few minutes you did show up, you claimed one elementary school got *$5 billion dollars* to teach CRT.”

Greene continued to call the Democrat Squad member out, saying that before AOC entered fbe political world, she bartender but still couldn't do that job well enough. 


