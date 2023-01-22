CNN Claims Atlanta Riots Weren't 'Violent' As City Burns

A CNN guest suggested that the Atlanta riots, pursued by Antifa, in which protestors set cars on fire, smashed windows, and shot fireworks at buildings, were everything but “violent.”

David Peisner told CNN's Pamela Brown that the only acts of violence he saw were when police officers were apprehending rioters as they set the city on fire.

“You keep using these words ‘violent, violent, violent, violent'… The only acts of violence against people that I saw were police tackling protesters,” Peisner said.

The liberal guest went on to add that destruction of physical property is not the same as violence against humans, so therefore it is acceptable.

“I think that there’s a real blurring of the lines in the use of the word violence. Is property destruction violence? To some people it certainly is. But, you know, this idea that breaking windows or other acts of property destruction are the same as actual violence against humans, it’s kind of a dangerous and slippery concept,” Peisner continued.

Libs of TikTok pointed out the interview, with one user comparing it to CNN’s coverage of the 2020 “Black Lives Matter” protests when a reporter said on-air that the riots were “mostly peaceful” as he had safety goggles strapped to his head and cars were on fire behind him.

CNN’s guest suggests we shouldn’t use the word “violent” to describe the Antifa riots in Atlanta tonight.



Antifa is currently destroying buildings and setting police cars on fire. pic.twitter.com/2PeCOFqXEk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 22, 2023





Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) condemned the riots, vowing that people involved will not be tolerated.

“While the state continues to respect peaceful protest, acts of violence against person or property will not be tolerated. Those committing such unlawful acts will be arrested and prosecuted fully,” Kemp said.

Violence and unlawful destruction of property are not acts of protest. They are crimes that will not be tolerated in Georgia and will be prosecuted fully.



Thank you to the hardworking @ga_dps, @GBI_GA, @Atlanta_Police, and others actively keeping our streets safe tonight. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Twitter users voiced their concern over the liberal media outlet's description of the riots.

