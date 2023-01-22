Alec Baldwin's Fake Spanish Wife Keeps Doing This And It's Getting Offensive
CNN Claims Atlanta Riots Weren't 'Violent' As City Burns

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 22, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

A CNN guest suggested that the Atlanta riots, pursued by Antifa, in which protestors set cars on fire, smashed windows, and shot fireworks at buildings, were everything but “violent.” 

David Peisner told CNN's Pamela Brown that the only acts of violence he saw were when police officers were apprehending rioters as they set the city on fire. 

“You keep using these words ‘violent, violent, violent, violent'… The only acts of violence against people that I saw were police tackling protesters,” Peisner said. 

The liberal guest went on to add that destruction of physical property is not the same as violence against humans, so therefore it is acceptable. 

“I think that there’s a real blurring of the lines in the use of the word violence. Is property destruction violence? To some people it certainly is. But, you know, this idea that breaking windows or other acts of property destruction are the same as actual violence against humans, it’s kind of a dangerous and slippery concept,” Peisner continued. 

Libs of TikTok pointed out the interview, with one user comparing it to CNN’s coverage of the 2020 “Black Lives Matter” protests when a reporter said on-air that the riots were “mostly peaceful” as he had safety goggles strapped to his head and cars were on fire behind him. 


Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) condemned the riots, vowing that people involved will not be tolerated.

“While the state continues to respect peaceful protest, acts of violence against person or property will not be tolerated. Those committing such unlawful acts will be arrested and prosecuted fully,” Kemp said. 

Meanwhile, Twitter users voiced their concern over the liberal media outlet's description of the riots. 


