Republicans Introduce 'UNBORN' Act to 'Undo the Negligent Biden Orders Right Now'

On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, nearly 90 House Republicans introduced legislation to put an end to the Democrat’s radical pro-abortion agenda.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) and 88 other House Republicans came forth with a bill that would block and defund President Joe Biden’s pro-abortion executive orders as thousands of pro-life people march for the sanctity of life.

“At every turn, the Biden Administration has advanced the evils of abortion — subverting the will of the American people, circumventing the Constitution, and undermining the integrity of our nation’s highest court,” Clyde said in a statement to Breitbart News, adding “Congress must take action to protect the precious unborn and prevent taxpayer dollars from funding the Left’s abhorrent abortion agenda.”

The UNBORN Act, which stands for “Undo the Negligent Biden Orders Right Now,” will work to shut down Biden’s order that put unborn babies' lives at risk.

Since taking office, Biden has implemented several executive orders, directing the Department of Justice and Health and Human Services to fight Republicans who attempt to restrict women’s access to abortion services including medication that induces a miscarriage and the travel across state lines to receive the procedure.

Pro-life groups such as Heritage Action and Catholic Vote have voiced their support for Clyde’s legislation.

The legislation was introduced as people from all across the country walked to protect unborn babies' rights and fight against the Left’s normalization of abortion.

However, this year marchers will walk to Congress rather than the Supreme Court to demand pro-life legislation.

As people gather to oppose abortion, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Florida’s capitol, Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R-Fla) turf, to rally abortion supporters and explain the need for Congress to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade into law.