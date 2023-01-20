Unbearable Daytime Show Weeps for Alec Baldwin's Career After He Shot and Killed...
Tipsheet

Egg Smuggling Up 108% Amid Shortage

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 20, 2023 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

If you have gone to the grocery store in the past couple of weeks, you’ve probably noticed the egg section is completely wiped out.

And if you can get your hands on eggs, you’re most likely paying a fortune with prices reaching $8 a carton and in some areas $13. 

The U.S. Customs and Border Protections announced a recent crisis of egg smuggling into the country. 

According to the CBP’S reports, egg products and poultry confiscations at the U.S.-Mexico border are up 108 percent from October 1 to December 31 last year. 

A CPB spokesman told the New York Post that they have seen rising cases where eggs were not declared and then later discovered during the inspection. 

“When that happens the eggs are seized and the individual has assessed a $300 civil penalty,” he said, adding that penalties can add up to $10,000 for repeat offenders or commercial-size imports. 

States such as Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico saw a 64 percent price increase for breakfast food, while California, Oregon, and Washington saw an 18 percent increase. 

“The San Diego Field Office has recently noticed an increase in the number of eggs intercepted at our ports of entry. As a reminder, uncooked eggs are prohibited entry from Mexico into the U.S.,” the director of field operations for CBP's San Diego field office, Jennifer De La O said. 

The recent egg smuggling crisis has some questioning the CBP’s priorities saying that they spend a lot of time and energy stopping the flow of eggs from entering the U.S., while they just let illegal migrants walk into the country no questions asked.

