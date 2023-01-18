DeSantis Seeks to Permanently Ban COVID Mandates: 'Prescribe Freedom'

After nearly two years, the Covid-19 pandemic is still a thing that Democrats try to push when they have nothing else going on.

However, one governor refuses to let that happen.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FLA) has proposed measures to permanently ban all Covid mandates, including vaccines and masks, saying that he wants to protect Florida from the “biomedical security state.”

The governor’s proposal, dubbed “Prescribe Freedom,” will forever do away with vaccine and mask mandates that schools and the government attempt to place. It will also prohibit private employers from enacting mask mandates or hiring and firing based on vaccination status.

“It required us over the past few years to stand against major institutions in our society: The bureaucracy, the medical establishment, legacy media, and even the President of the United States who, together, were working to impose a biomedical security state on society,” DeSantis said while speaking at the Todd Herendeen Theater in Panama City Beach.

The bans were previously placed last year during a special session of the state legislature. However, as their expiration date looms, DeSantis is looking to solidify the mandates.

The Republican governor’s proposal will protect Floridians' “right to disagree with the preferred narrative of the medical community,” while also giving more room for religious views.

“When the world lost its mind, Florida was a refuge of sanity, serving strongly as freedom’s linchpin. These measures will ensure Florida remains this way and will provide landmark protections for free speech for medical practitioners,” DeSantis said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, DeSantis has been on the front lines aiming to protect Americans from the Left’s progressive chokehold they want on citizens.

He has fought Democrats every inch of the way, which worked because, between the years of 2019 and 2020, there was a mass influx of people fleeing to the sunshine state, with more than 252,000 people moving to Florida.

From April 2020 to April 2021, nearly 330,000 people migrated to the state, and that number only is getting higher.

Just last month, DeSantis called for a grand jury investigation into alleged “crimes and wrongdoing” related to the Covid vaccines, setting up Florida’s own Public Health Integrity Committee as opposed to trusting the CDC.