House Oversight Demands List of Names and Locations Linked to Biden's Classified Docs

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 13, 2023 6:45 PM
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) is not going to let the Biden White House off the hook after classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home.

On Friday, Comer pressed Biden’s legal team demanding a list of names and locations linked to the search of documents that were kept in the president’s garage and office. 

The Republican also asked for a list of security clearance levels, and the job titles of any aid attorney assigned by Biden to search for the private papers among his personal belongings. 

This comes a day after Comer said that the Biden Administration has a “history of covering things up.” 

Earlier this week, Comer sent a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to inform them that the House Oversight plans to investigate “whether there is a political bias” at the agency, claiming that there is “inconsistent treatment of recovering classified records held by former President Trump and President Biden.”

Comer told CBS News that the discovery of the documents seems to be just another cover-up and that he has “a lot of questions with respect to how Biden’s been treated versus how Donald Trump was treated.”

Republicans demanded to know why the NARA, as well as the Justice Department, allowed Biden’s attorneys to search for their own after sending the FBI to raid the home of Trump when he was suspected of having classified documents at his residence. 

Additionally, Comer requested to see any communication that happened between the Justice Department and the NARA regarding the search of Biden’s home, insinuating that Biden was given fairer treatment than Trump was given. 

