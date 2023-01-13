Garbage Daytime Show Has An Even More Pathetic Reason to Explain Biden's Classified...
It's Not Shocking Who CNN Blamed for Joe Biden's Classified Docs Scandal
Here's Why the CDC Just Launched 'Additional Investigation' of COVID Vaccine Safety
Karine Jean-Pierre Just Proved the White House Is Anything But Transparent
Invitation Accepted: Here's When Biden Will Deliver His Second State of the Union...
SPECIAL EDITION: The Gas Stove Media Meltdown Simmering This Week Comes To a...
A Mother's Tale of Hardship and Triumph
DHS Is Helping Illegal Migrants Avoid Deportation
Will These Potential Candidates Actually Run in 2024? And If So, Why?
House Oversight Demands List of Names and Locations Linked to Biden's Classified Docs
Schumer Is Already Accusing McCarthy of Catering to the 'Extreme Wing' of the...
Republican Governors Are Spearheading Student-First Education Initiatives
House GOP Not Putting Majority Status to Waste With Jim Jordan Investigating Biden...
The Hill Sure Looks to Be Carrying Water for Kamala Harris With This...
Tipsheet

Dozens of Illegal Migrants Make Their Way to Florida Days After DeSantis Calls On the National Guard

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 13, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Dozens of illegal migrants arrived on the sands of Florida beaches just days after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) called on the National Guard to help facilitate the surge in migrants. 

WSVN-TV reported that a group of 25 to 50 illegal migrants landed in Fort Lauderdale, where at least two dozen were arrested after attempting to flee from the police. 

According to Homeland Security data, the Coast Guard interdicted over 5,000 illegal migrants during the 2021 fiscal year. 

Since August, the Coast Guard intervened in 8,400 illegal migrant crossings and deported over 7,000. 

In response, DeSantis demanded help to combat the negative effects of President Joe Biden’s lax border policies. 

As the negative impacts of Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden Administration’s failure falls and local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis," DeSantis said during a press conference, adding “that is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources. When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities.”

The White House called DeSantis’ actions a “political stunt” fueled by wanting attention from the media. 

However, the large amount of illegal migrants that have arrived in Florida is something the governor cannot ignore. 

Last week, over 300 immigrants showed up at the Tortugas National Park, with a local sheriff calling it a “mass migration crisis.” 

On Sunday, Biden visited the southern border for the first time since taking office. 

However, he failed to visit the most important areas being hit the hardest by the crisis. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

McCarthy 'Sends DC in Utter Panic' After This Statement About January 6 Leah Barkoukis
The 'Garage-Gate' Question Dana Perino Wants Karine Jean-Pierre to Answer Spencer Brown
Oh, So That’s What Moderna Forgot to Tell Us About Their COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa
WaPo Article on Biden's Classified Doc Scandal Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
Garbage Daytime Show Has An Even More Pathetic Reason to Explain Biden's Classified Doc Scandal Matt Vespa
The Hill Sure Looks to Be Carrying Water for Kamala Harris With This Headline Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
McCarthy 'Sends DC in Utter Panic' After This Statement About January 6 Leah Barkoukis