Dozens of Illegal Migrants Make Their Way to Florida Days After DeSantis Calls On the National Guard

Dozens of illegal migrants arrived on the sands of Florida beaches just days after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) called on the National Guard to help facilitate the surge in migrants.

WSVN-TV reported that a group of 25 to 50 illegal migrants landed in Fort Lauderdale, where at least two dozen were arrested after attempting to flee from the police.

According to Homeland Security data, the Coast Guard interdicted over 5,000 illegal migrants during the 2021 fiscal year.

Since August, the Coast Guard intervened in 8,400 illegal migrant crossings and deported over 7,000.

In response, DeSantis demanded help to combat the negative effects of President Joe Biden’s lax border policies.

As the negative impacts of Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden Administration’s failure falls and local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis," DeSantis said during a press conference, adding “that is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources. When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities.”

The White House called DeSantis’ actions a “political stunt” fueled by wanting attention from the media.

However, the large amount of illegal migrants that have arrived in Florida is something the governor cannot ignore.

Last week, over 300 immigrants showed up at the Tortugas National Park, with a local sheriff calling it a “mass migration crisis.”

On Sunday, Biden visited the southern border for the first time since taking office.

However, he failed to visit the most important areas being hit the hardest by the crisis.