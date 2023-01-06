Gov. Abbott Destroys Biden In Scathing Remarks Over the Border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) called out President Joe Biden’s severely delayed response to the border crisis.

Abbott vented his frustration with the administration saying it’s “about time” Biden makes a trip down to the southern border to see the “chaos” that he has created.

The Texas governor’s comments come after Biden announced that he will be visiting the border this weekend for the first time since taking office two years ago.

“I think what his proposal is going to do is to entice even more people to come here illegally," Abbott cautioned, adding “Biden talked about the Republicans having no plan. Republicans do have the plan to secure the border. Biden has no plan to secure the border. Americans are angry and frustrated. It's time for Biden to lay out details about how he will stop illegal immigrants coming across our border.”

Abbott argued against Biden’s remarks after the president blamed Republicans for the border crisis getting out of hand and not taking the issue ‘ seriously enough.”

The governor warned that Biden was “violating existing federal law,” comparing Biden’s border policies to former President Trump’s.

Abbott cited numbers proving that under the Trump Administration, the U.S. saw the lowest amount of border crossings in decades, while it only took a year for Biden to dismantle that, having the most illegal border crossings in modern history.

“What Biden is saying out right now is not going to reduce that,” Abbott said, adding “his catch and release program is not enforcing laws that require them to detain people who've come across the border illegally. And he's just letting them loose. And that is promoting and enticing more people to come to our country illegally."

The Texas governor, who made headlines last year for shipping illegal migrants to Democrat-run cities, also called out Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, claiming that he is “lying to Americans.”

“They're not fooling anybody,” Abbott said. “That border is open because of the Biden administration. We've had about as many people cross the border illegally in the past year alone as we have residents of Houston, Texas.”

Abbott suggested that the only reason the Biden Administration is doing something now about the border is that the majority of Americans disagree with his policies.

“There is a reason why he's trying to step up now. That's because most Americans disagree with Joe Biden's open border policies, and they lay the fault directly at Joe Biden's feet,” Abbott said.

There have been at least five million illegal migrants who have entered the U.S. through the southern border since Biden took office. Drug and sex traffickers, as well as fentanyl, is at an all-time high in the country because Biden refuses to close the borders.