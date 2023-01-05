Trump Issues Warning On Drug Cartels, Vows to Fight Them Like ISIS Because Biden Won't

Former President Trump vows to “wage war” on the drug cartels if elected for a second term in the White House.

Trump issued a warning to drug cartels on Thursday that he will treat them like Isis, which he fought tooth and nail against during his time in office, because President Joe Biden on the other hand caters to the cartels, according to Trump.

In a video, Trump accused Biden of siding with the Mexican cartels, adding that “Biden’s open border policies are a deadly betrayal of our nation.”

“Joe Biden has sided against the United States and with the cartels,” Trump said. “When I am president, it will be the policy of the United States to take down the cartels, just as we took down ISIS and the ISIS caliphate-and just as, unlike the situation we are in today, we had a very, very strong border,” Trump continued, adding “strongest border… in the history of our country.”

The 45th president also said that he would order the Department of Defense to “make appropriate use of special forces, cyber warfare, and other overt and covert actions to inflict maximum damage on cartel leadership, infrastructure, and operations.”

As Biden has allowed the U.S. to be overrun by illegal migrants and cartels at the hands of his open border policies, Trump promised to attack and destroy the drug lords.

“When I am back in the White House, the drug kingpins and vicious traffickers will never sleep soundly again,” Trump said. “We did it once, and we did it better than anybody else.”

The former president cited his disappointment at the fact that the nation’s border security was once looked at with respect but now is “laughed” at all over the world.

Trump threatened countries that do not give the U.S. their full cooperation, saying that he will expose ‘every bribe” and every corrupt activity that leaders of foreign countries were involved in.

This comes as Biden announced that he will be making a brief visit to the southern border as calls for him to take action against illegal immigration to mount up.

He also announced expanded border security measures, which he acknowledged won’t fix the entire system but can help manage the evergrowing crisis.

The measures include, which will be combined with the reinstated Title-42, an expansion of a humanitarian parole program for Venezuelan nationals to include Haitians, Cubans, and Nicaraguans, which will allow 30,000 individuals a month from the four countries to be paroled into the U.S. for two years, but only if they have a financial sponsor and pass other terms.

The measures will also triple refugee resettlement from Latin American and Caribbean countries, setting a goal of up to 20,000 refugees for the fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024.