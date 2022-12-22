Biden Screamed and Dropped F-Bombs As Border Crisis Ravaged

The southern border is in shambles. It has been overrun by illegal migrants and drug cartels who are bringing dangerous substances and people into the U.S., yet America’s president believes that there are “more important” things to worry about.

However, it turns out that President Joe Biden was and is fully aware of the havoc he has caused on the border.

According to a new book titled, “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House," author Chris Whipple said that Biden screamed and cursed as the crisis at the border escalated.

Whipple, who spent the first two years shadowing the Biden Administration, recalled the moment the president learned that thousands of illegal migrants were storming the southern border.

"Meanwhile, illegal immigrants kept arriving. And Biden was furious," Whipple wrote, adding “aides had rarely seen him so angry. From all over the West Wing, you could hear the president cursing, dropping f-bombs.”

Despite Biden never visiting the border or addressing the problem at all, he reportedly had a “short fuse” when it came to the matter.

“Next to vaccine disinformation, this was the thing that made Biden’s blood boil,” the book reads.

A senior official reportedly told Whipple that Biden was frustrated with the “lack of solutions” his team brought to him as the country began to become more aware of the problem.

The border was one of the biggest issues Biden has been dealing with since he took office because an aide close to the president said that he often only used the F-word when discussing the border.

“Early in his term he had reserved the f-bomb mostly for discussions of the southern border, but lately he was using it more often,” Whipple said.

The southern border encountered more than 2.3 million illegal migrants in 2022 alone. States braced for impact as the Trump-era Title-42 policy was set to expire before the U.S. Supreme Court blocked it in response to a sudden lawsuit from a group of GOP-led states.

The Biden Administration has asked Congress for money to aid the crisis. It also claims that they have a six-point plan in place to combat the issue despite ignoring it for months.