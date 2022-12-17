The FBI Has Lost All Forms of Trust and Credibility After 'Twitter Files' Revelations

On Friday, Independent journalist Matt Taibbi released another round of bombshell revelations that prove Twitter is guilty of suppressing information to favor Democrats.

The thread revealed how the FBI was in cahoots with the social media platform and "how the government collects, analyzes, and flags your social media content," including how "Twitter’s contact with the FBI was constant and pervasive.”

Following the release of the report, the FBI immediately issued a statement to Fox News defending their involvement.

“The FBI regularly engages with private sector entities to provide information specific to identified foreign malign influence actors’ [subversive], undeclared, covert, or criminal activities. Private sector entities independently make decisions about what, if any, action they take on their platforms and for their customers after the FBI has notified them,” the FBI said.

However, Republicans have lost trust in the FBI and are vowing to hold big tech accountable.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) argued that the agency is “lying” in its response to the revelations.

“Mr. Wray is lying. He better clear off his January. I expect Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in the Judiciary Committee and Mr. Comer from Kentucky’s committee will have him filled up,” Burchett said of the statement.

He continued to call out the FBI for censoring speech and using their connection with Twitter to “dox” people.

“It is at the top of our Justice Department and we need to get to the bottom of it. Because this has [a] chilling effect across our entire constitutional aspects of every issue that we’re dealing with right now because of the corruption at this level and that we’ve allowed our once wonderful FBI to be infiltrated by these folks is just, to me, a scary problem,” Burchett said.

Additionally, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla) said he and former GOP colleagues will be investigating the FBI, asking all of the right questions.

.@FBI has a lot to answer for after the latest drop of #TwitterFiles6 @Jim_Jordan @RepMikeJohnson @RepAndyBiggsAZ @RepDanBishop and I will be asking the questions.



Clear your calendar. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 16, 2022

The FBI is designing what u see so they can control what you think & how u behave



Even before #TwitterFiles6 we knew they:



Altered evidence (Clinesmith)

Lied under oath (McCabe)

Targeted Trump (Strzok/Paige)

Suppressed evidence (Thibault)



The Bureau needs a serious reshaping https://t.co/IGGZBafGVO — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 17, 2022

The GOP House Judiciary Committee account, which is managed by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) asked if anyone still trusts the FBI.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) also questioned whether the FBI was working with Google and Facebook as well.

And if FBI used Twitter to censor, you bet they also used Google and Facebook — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 16, 2022



