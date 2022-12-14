Oliver Darcy Opposes Legislation He Agrees With, Pronoun Violence, and Sam Brinton Makes…H...
Newsom Slams Biden for Border Policy: 'California Is About to Break'
'No Plan B' for Anyone But Kevin McCarthy to Become Speaker, Rep. Salazar...
Ohio Board of Education Votes Against Biden’s Expanded LGBTQ+ Title IX Protections
Biden DOJ Admits to Targeting Pro-Life Activists
Gays, You're Not Black
Rep. Nancy Mace Confronts Transgender Activist for Tweet to 'Accost' SCOTUS Justices
California School District Official Resigns After Inviting Teenagers to ‘Adult’ Christmas...
What Fauci Just Said About 'Untruths' Is a Reminder That the Man Should...
Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate to Highest Level in 15 Years
Why Oregon's Governor Just Commuted the Sentence of Every Death Row Inmate in...
FACT CHECK: Has Joe Biden 'Always' Been an Ally for Gay Rights?
EXCLUSIVE: Close-Up Look at Border Patrol Handling Huge Wave of Illegal Immigrants
Biden: We Can't Be A Country Where People Are Thrown Out of Restaurants...
United Nations Finally Boots Iran From Women's Rights Commission
Tipsheet

Newsom Slams Biden for Border Policy: 'California Is About to Break'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 14, 2022 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) is warning California that the state could “break” amid President Joe Biden’s decision to reverse Title 42, which allows police and border officers to expedite the expulsion of illegal immigrants.

The Biden Administration is planning to reverse the Trump-era policy, which Newsom says would cause a huge flow of illegal migrants to enter the state through the southern border. 

“The fact is, what we’ve got right now is not working and is about to break in a post-42 world unless we take some responsibility and ownership,” Newsom said, which is expected to be lifted next week. 

Adding that he doesn’t mean to “point fingers,” Newsom complained about the Biden sending “planes and buses to California full of migrants because of all the good work … the state is doing for the immigrant community.” 

The California governor claimed the U.S. government is sending hundreds of illegal immigrants to the state because it is "taking care of folks,” adding "the more we do, the burden is placed disproportionately on us.” 

California’s homeless problem has grown by 22,000 since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is more people out on the street than ever in the state. 

According to federal data, the state has spent upwards of $14 billion to combat the situation that is only getting worse. 

"We're already at capacity at nine of our sites," Newsom told ABC News, “we can't continue to fund all of these sites because of the budgetary pressures now being placed on this state and the offsetting issues that I have to address.… The reality is, unless we're doing what we're doing, people will end up on the streets.”

Newsom’s comments are surprising following his criticism of Republican governors, such as Texas and Florida, sending illegal migrants to the doorsteps of liberal cities like D.C. and New York City. 

In the past, the governor has supported immigrants coming into the U.S. and expanded protections for them. However, Newsom seems to be changing his tune. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You'll Never Guess the Latest January 6 Bombshell Matt Vespa
The One Island Where You'll Definitely Die If You Set Foot on the Beach Matt Vespa
Rep. Nancy Mace Confronts Transgender Activist for Tweet to 'Accost' SCOTUS Justices Rebecca Downs
Former WHO Directors Slam Organization’s Harm Reduction Stance, And with Good Cause Martin Cullip
Gays, You're Not Black Ann Coulter
A Frustrated Biden Whips Out the F-Word When Discussing His Age, Possible 2024 Run Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
You'll Never Guess the Latest January 6 Bombshell Matt Vespa