Newsom Slams Biden for Border Policy: 'California Is About to Break'

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) is warning California that the state could “break” amid President Joe Biden’s decision to reverse Title 42, which allows police and border officers to expedite the expulsion of illegal immigrants.

The Biden Administration is planning to reverse the Trump-era policy, which Newsom says would cause a huge flow of illegal migrants to enter the state through the southern border.

“The fact is, what we’ve got right now is not working and is about to break in a post-42 world unless we take some responsibility and ownership,” Newsom said, which is expected to be lifted next week.

Adding that he doesn’t mean to “point fingers,” Newsom complained about the Biden sending “planes and buses to California full of migrants because of all the good work … the state is doing for the immigrant community.”

The California governor claimed the U.S. government is sending hundreds of illegal immigrants to the state because it is "taking care of folks,” adding "the more we do, the burden is placed disproportionately on us.”

California’s homeless problem has grown by 22,000 since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is more people out on the street than ever in the state.

According to federal data, the state has spent upwards of $14 billion to combat the situation that is only getting worse.

"We're already at capacity at nine of our sites," Newsom told ABC News, “we can't continue to fund all of these sites because of the budgetary pressures now being placed on this state and the offsetting issues that I have to address.… The reality is, unless we're doing what we're doing, people will end up on the streets.”

Newsom’s comments are surprising following his criticism of Republican governors, such as Texas and Florida, sending illegal migrants to the doorsteps of liberal cities like D.C. and New York City.

In the past, the governor has supported immigrants coming into the U.S. and expanded protections for them. However, Newsom seems to be changing his tune.