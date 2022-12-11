Michelle Obama Demanded Trump's Removal From Twitter As Musk Reveals Policies Were Ignored to Ban Him

Democrats and mainstream media go hand in hand: they both cater to each other to push the Left’s radical agenda.

In the latest installment of Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files,” it was revealed that a day before former President Trump getting banned from the social media platform, former Vice President Michelle Obama and several other prominent Democrats demanded his permanent removal.

In the fourth series of the Twitter Files, Musk and journalist Michael Shellenberger, revealed that there was “internal and external pressure” calling on Trump’s ban.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Jan. 7, Obama wrote, “now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior—and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technologies from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection… and if we have any hope of improving this nation, now is the time for swift and serious consequences for the failure of leadership that led to yesterday’s shame.”

At the time, Trump’s account was only serving a suspension.

The Anti-Defamtion group was also among those who called for the former president’s ban.

A day after Trump’s suspension, then- CEO Jack Dorsey wrote an email to employees instructing them: "to remain consistent in its policies, including the right of users to return to Twitter after a temporary suspension.”

Additionally, Shellenberger revealed that Twitter had a policy called “Public-interest exceptions,” in which elected officials were not banned because there is a public interest in their comments, even if they seemed to violate other policies.

However, this policy was blatantly ignored in Trump’s case.

Twitter employees recognize the difference between their own politics & Twitter's Terms of Service (TOS), but they also engage in complex interpretations of content in order to stamp out prohibited tweets, as a series of exchanges over the "#stopthesteal" hashtag reveal. pic.twitter.com/tfZesQNXx8 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022



