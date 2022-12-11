McCarthy Promises to Subpoena 51 Intelligence Officers Following Hunter Biden 'Twitter Files' Revelations

The Biden family better start buckling in because when Republicans take over the House in January, they are launching full-blown investigations to take them down.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) announced that he plans to subpoena 51 Intelligence Officers who claimed the Hunter Biden laptop looked like Russian disinformation.

“Those 51 intel agents that signed a letter that said the Hunter Biden information was all wrong, was Russia collusion — many of them have a security clearance. We're gonna bring them before a committee. I'm gonna have them have a hearing, bring them, and subpoena them before a committee,” McCarthy told Fox News.

McCarthy called out a few of the officers for signing the letter solely for their political gain.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-National Security Council Director James Clapper were just two former intelligence officers who signed a statement, claiming it “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

McCarthy questioned their actions saying “why did they sign it? Why did they lie to the American public? A Clapper, a Brennan? Why did you use the reputation that America was able to give to you more information but use it for a political purpose and lie to the American public?" McCarthy continued to ask.

Saying that it is “egregious what we're finding,” the Republican vowed to bring all 51 before a committee and have a hearing.

Republicans are preparing to bring bombshell allegations to light involving Hunter Biden and his father, Joe Biden, and their overseas business relationships.

This comes after Elon Musk and journalist Matt Taibbi revealed that Twitter “took extraordinary steps to suppress” the Hunter Biden laptop story and his shady business dealings by removing links to the report by the New York Post shared by users and posting warnings deeming it to be “unsafe.”