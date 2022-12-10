Kari Lake, RNC File Lawsuit Over AZ Election
Kari Lake, RNC File Lawsuit Over AZ Election

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 10, 2022 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

Arizona Republicans and Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, 

Both parties are seeking the opportunity to investigate the election results from the midterms, claiming Lake the real winner. 

According to the lawsuit, the certified results point to errors and inaccuracies, however makes it clear they are not “by this lawsuit, alleging any fraud, manipulation or other intentional wrongdoing that would impugn the outcomes of the November 8, 2022, general election."

Lake’s complaint argues that voting tabulations were rife with illegal votes, saying “it’s going to get ugly.”

“An order setting aside the certified result of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and declaring Kari Lake is the winner of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election," her complaint reads. 

The 70-page complaint is demanding Katie Hobbs to be removed from overseeing the review of the election.

In response, Hobbs dismissed Lake’s claims, accusing her of attempting to overthrow democracy. 

“Kari Lake needs attention like a fish needs water, and independent experts and local election officials of both parties have made clear that this was a safe, secure, and fair election," Hobbs's campaign manager said in a statement. "Arizonans made their voices heard and elected Katie Hobbs as their governor."

Last month, Hobbs secured 1,287,891 votes against Lake’s 1,270,774 votes after it took days to tally up all ballots. 

Lake has so far refused to concede to Hobbs, saying that the election was illegitimate. 

In a tweet, Lake called to prove that the election results were messed with. 


