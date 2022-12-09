Florida Surgeon General Reveals Scary Risks Associated With Covid Jabs

Florida surgeon general Joseph Ladapo revealed the risks associated with the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines that Biden Administration officials vowed were not a concern.

Citing a study titled “Autopsy-Based Histopathological Characterization of Myocarditis After Anti-SARS-CoV-2-Vaccination,” Ladapo highlighted the scary truth about the health problems the vaccines caused.

According to the study, autopsies found that five out of 35 people who died suddenly within 20 days of receiving a coronavirus vaccine had myocarditis “as a likely/possible cause of death.”

10 of the individuals died from other causes, while “cardiac autopsy findings consistent with (epi-)myocarditis were found in the remaining 25 bodies [that] unexpectedly [died] at home within 20 days following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.”

Four of the individuals died after the first round of shots, while the other person died after the second shot.

Per the study, “person 1 was found dead 12 h after the vaccination. A witness described a rattling breath shortly before discovering circulatory failure. Person 2 complained about nausea and was found dead soon thereafter.”

Thanks, @TracyBethHoeg, for highlighting these results that are consistent with Florida’s analysis. Autopsies found that 5/35 people who died suddenly within 20 days of COVID-19 vaccination had myocarditis as a likely/possible cause of death. https://t.co/k9OsU7FcDh — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) December 2, 2022





Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) vows to hold vaccine manufacturers accountable for pushing the jab on healthy people.

Gov. Ron DeSantis: Florida will hold vaccine manufacturers accountable for side effectshttps://t.co/i5o15SZX2W — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) December 8, 2022





Praising Ladapo for his findings, DeSantis said the surgeon has been “really, really strong of just fighting back the narrative and the phony things that people are trying to do and focus on the evidence.”

“We are gonna work to hold these manufacturers accountable for this mRNA because they said there were no side effects and we know that there have been a lot,” DeSantis said.

The study confirmed a recent survey that Americans are increasingly worried that the Covid shots could have “major” side effects.