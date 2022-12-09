Court Sides With Catholic Doctors on Biden's Transgender Surgery Policy

A federal appeals court sides with with the Religious Sisters of Mercy and other groups against the Biden Administration’s transgender surgery policy which demanded religious doctors to perform sex change procedures in violation of their beliefs.

The eighth circuit permanently blocked the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from mandating Catholic doctors to go along with the Democrat’s radical, progressive agenda.

“We agree with these courts and therefore conclude that the district court correctly held that ‘intrusion upon the Catholic Plaintiffs’ exercise of religion is sufficient to show irreparable harm,’” the eight circuit wrote following their decision.

The vice president and senior counsel at Becket Law who represented the plaintiffs, Luke Goodrich, condemned the federal government for even attempting to forced doctors to perform surgeries they are not comfortable with.

“The federal government has no business forcing doctors to violate their consciences or perform controversial procedures that could permanently harm their patients,” Goodrich said in a statement, adding “today’s victory sets an important precedent that religious healthcare professionals are free to practice medicine in accordance with their consciences and experienced professional judgment… the government’s attempt to force doctors to go against their consciences was bad for patients, bad for doctors, and bad for religious liberty.”

Goodrich praised the court’s decision, saying that it will set a precedent for similar cases in the future.

He added that the doctors he represented, including himself, found it deeply disturbing that the Biden Administration allows the procudeures to take place because, based on strong medical evidence, it can be very harmful to patients.

The Biden Administration can appeal the court’s decision, however Goodrich says he think this will be unlikely.

“I doubt the Biden Administration is going to pursue either of those avenues,” Goodrich said, adding “number one, these rulings were on very solid grounds, very strong rulings. It’s kinda hard to even debate that these rulings are wrong.”