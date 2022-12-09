Court Sides With Catholic Doctors on Biden's Transgender Surgery Policy
Jean-Pierre Storms Out of Room During Press Briefing
GOP Senator Threatens the Defense Dept. After Its Policy Will Allow Military Members...
What Madoff Prosecutor Finds 'Highly Unusual' About SBF Agreeing to Testify
Virginia School Board Fires Superintendent at the Center of Student Rapist Scandal
North Carolina's State Treasurer Calls on BlackRock CEO to Resign
And a Player to Be Named Later...
DeSantis Tops Trump in 2024 Primary Race Poll
Why Sinema's Defection Just Made 2024 More Interesting
Biden's Thieving Non-Binary Nuke Official Busted Again for Stealing Luggage
The GOP Is Not Listening to the Base
Biden's Deal for the Devil
Hard and Clear Lessons Emerge for Republicans Following 2022 Midterms
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's American and Prisoner of War Flags Placed in Trash...
Inflation Surges Past Expectations Again
Tipsheet

Court Sides With Catholic Doctors on Biden's Transgender Surgery Policy

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 09, 2022 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

A federal appeals court sides with with the Religious Sisters of Mercy and other groups against the Biden Administration’s transgender surgery policy which demanded religious doctors to perform sex change procedures in violation of their beliefs. 

The eighth circuit permanently blocked the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from mandating Catholic doctors to go along with the Democrat’s radical, progressive agenda. 

“We agree with these courts and therefore conclude that the district court correctly held that ‘intrusion upon the Catholic Plaintiffs’ exercise of religion is sufficient to show irreparable harm,’” the eight circuit wrote following their decision. 

The vice president and senior counsel at Becket Law who represented the plaintiffs, Luke Goodrich, condemned the federal government for even attempting to forced doctors to perform surgeries they are not comfortable with. 

“The federal government has no business forcing doctors to violate their consciences or perform controversial procedures that could permanently harm their patients,” Goodrich said in a statement, adding “today’s victory sets an important precedent that religious healthcare professionals are free to practice medicine in accordance with their consciences and experienced professional judgment… the government’s attempt to force doctors to go against their consciences was bad for patients, bad for doctors, and bad for religious liberty.”

Goodrich praised the court’s decision, saying that it will set a precedent for similar cases in the future. 

He added that the doctors he represented, including himself, found it deeply disturbing that the Biden Administration allows the procudeures to take place because, based on strong medical evidence, it can be very harmful to patients. 

The Biden Administration can appeal the court’s decision, however Goodrich says he think this will be unlikely. 

“I doubt the Biden Administration is going to pursue either of those avenues,” Goodrich said, adding “number one, these rulings were on very solid grounds, very strong rulings. It’s kinda hard to even debate that these rulings are wrong.”

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Critics Notice Something Unusual in Video of Prisoner Exchange That Freed Griner Leah Barkoukis
Jean-Pierre Storms Out of Room During Press Briefing Sarah Arnold
There Won’t Be a Border Crisis Much Longer Mark Lewis
Trump Hired a Crew to Search His Storage Units. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
Biden's Thieving Non-Binary Nuke Official Busted Again for Stealing Luggage Matt Vespa
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's American and Prisoner of War Flags Placed in Trash Can Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Critics Notice Something Unusual in Video of Prisoner Exchange That Freed Griner Leah Barkoukis