Trump Responds to Musk's Hunter Biden 'Twitter Files' As Liberals Melt Down

Former President Trump gave his thoughts on Elon Musk’s release of ‘Twitter Files’ that exposes the social media platform’s attempt at supressing a story and interveing in the 2020 election.

Using his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump argued that the bombshell tweets proves that Americans are living in a very corrupt country.

“Wow! That’s a really big story about Twitter and various forms of government Fraud including, specifically, Election Fraud,” Trump wrote, adding “the same level of Fraud took place with the other Big Tech companies, if not even worse (if that’s possible?)… we are living in a VERY CORRUPT COUNTRY &, AS THEY ARE SAYING ALL OVER THE INTERNET, ‘NOTHING WILL BE DONE ABOUT IT BECAUSE THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT & FBI ARE TOTALLY CORRUPT.’ But they’ll keep investigating ‘boxes’ that were legally & openly taken from the W.H.”

The next morning, Trump went back and commented further on the revelations.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Trump wrote, adding“a Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution…our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Trump, on Truth Social this morning. He is still arguing that either a) he be declared president, or b) there be a re-vote of the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/qqhhMNlHhE — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 3, 2022

Meanwhile, a group of liberals rushed to dismantel the story calling it “hack stuff.”

Former Obama White House staffer Jon Favreau called out Musk himself in an effort to claim nothing of what the Tesla CEO is saying is true.

“Elon is spending the evening trying to embarrass someone who’s struggled with addiction so that he can juice engagement on the platform he bought that’s hemorrhaging money. Great guy,” Favreau tweeted.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan tried to redirect focus from the laptop story to other non-important things only liberals care about.

Imagine volunteering to do online PR work for the world's richest man on a Friday night, in service of nakedly and cynically right-wing narratives, and then pretending you're speaking truth to power… Oh, and doing it at the end of the same week that richest man alive unbanned a bunch of neo-Nazis on this website. But sure, the laptop! The laptop! The laptop!"



