Colorado Pursues Red Flag Laws Threatening the Second Amendment

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 04, 2022 1:00 PM
Colorado residents may soon not be able to protect themselves with a firearm as Democrats in the state threaten the Second Amendment.

The Colorado Sun reported that Democrats in the state’s legislature are strongly considering massive gun control laws which would include beefing up red law flag laws and a ban on assault weapons. 

Colorado Senate president Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder) said that “pretty much everything is on the table,” and the biggest hurdle they have is deciding which gun control push to take first. 

This comes after the shooting at a Colorado club a few weeks ago, however Fenberg indicated stricter gun laws were always on the table but the challenge is figuring out how to write the complicated policy,

“I’ve always said that I support an assault weapons ban. I don’t think in this day and age it makes sense that people can purchase weapons of war. It’s something (where) we have to make sure the policy is right. I think there’s still ongoing conversations about what the policy would be,” Fenberg said. 

In 2020, Colorado passed a law that allows law enforcement, family or household members to file a petition asking a court to take away gun rights from a person who poses a significant risk to themselves or others.

The Associated Press found that majority of residents are against this law and several law enforcement agents declared they won’t enforce it because it infringes upon Americans Second Amendment rights. 

According to statistics, out of 37 sanctuary counties in Colorado, only 45 gun surrender orders happened over two years. Of the 37 "sanctuary" counties, 24% had at least one petition filed, versus 48% of counties without these resolutions. 

