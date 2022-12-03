Sen. Rand Paul Calls Out Fauci For Saying He Has No Regrets During...
Disgusting Balenciaga Creator Responsible for Child Porn Gets to Keep His Job
Only One Democrat Was Concerned With Ethical Issues Regarding Twitter's Suppression of Hun...
DNC Has Lawsuits Coming to Them After Elon Musk Reveals Tweets: 'I Am...
Liberal Reporter Has a Spot-on Take About How the Media Will React to...
As Canada Prepares to Confiscate Guns, Some Provinces Rebel Against the Policy
Fidel Castro Celebrant Raphael Warnock Neck to Neck With Herschel Walker in Georgia...
Kanye and Conservatives’ Two Big Problems
An Election Day Travesty in Arizona
Why Do You Want to Be President?
READ IT: Full Bombshell Thread on Twitter's Censorship of the Hunter Biden Laptop...
Democrat Lawmaker Abandons Party, Turns Republican
Another Lawsuit Filed Against Oregon for Most Restrictive Gun Law in the Country
Mainstream Media Covers Up Sanitized Response to CCP and Chinese Protests
Stunning Takeaways From Twitter's Censorship of Hunter Biden's Laptop
Tipsheet

Disgusting Balenciaga Creator Responsible for Child Porn Gets to Keep His Job

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 03, 2022 12:00 PM
Townhall Media

The man behind creating the creepy Balenciaga ad campaign that featured disturbing photos of children and BDSM gets to keep his job, even after causing public outrage. 

The high-end fashion label dropped its $25 million lawsuit against a Brooklyn production company, North Six, which 41-year-old Demna works for, saying that it was no longer seeking action against the company that admitted being responsible for the child pornography. 

Just two weeks, Balenciaga faced major criticism after posting ads featuring little girls wearing bondage-themed clothing while holding teddy bears outfitted with other fetish items, including a padlocked chain, a mesh shirt, and spiked bracelets. Some of the bears even had their eyes poked out. 

It is important to note that the ads featuring the children were not meant to advertise a clothing and accessories line for kids. 

In one of the ads, a young girl can be seen posing behind a table covered with empty champagne, beer, and wine glasses.

Demna issued an apology statement, calling the series of ads a “wrong artistic choice.” 

“I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility,” Demna said in an Instagram post, adding “it was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them.” 

The 41-year-old man continued to say that the art only “provoked a thought.” 

“As much as I would sometimes like to provoke thought through my work… I would NEVER have the intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse that I condemn. Period,” Demna said. 

Critics dug up previous work published by the production company for Balenciaga, in which one July photo reveals a book in the background by artist Michael Borremans whose work includes depictions of naked, castrated toddlers.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liberal Reporter Has a Spot-on Take About How the Media Will React to the 'Twitter Files' Matt Vespa
DNC Has Lawsuits Coming to Them After Elon Musk Reveals Tweets: 'I Am Not Afraid' Sarah Arnold
Democrat Lawmaker Abandons Party, Turns Republican Sarah Arnold
As Canada Prepares to Confiscate Guns, Some Provinces Rebel Against the Policy Matt Vespa
Only One Democrat Was Concerned With Ethical Issues Regarding Twitter's Suppression of Hunter Biden Story Sarah Arnold
READ IT: Full Bombshell Thread on Twitter's Censorship of the Hunter Biden Laptop Story Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Liberal Reporter Has a Spot-on Take About How the Media Will React to the 'Twitter Files' Matt Vespa