Study Blames 'Misinformation' and 'Fear Mongering' For Adverse Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects

A recent study boldly claims that the adverse side effects of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines are NOT responsible for blood clots, strokes, and heart attacks that many people have reported having after getting the jab.

Earlier this year, the Indian journal "Biomedicine" published an article claiming that “fear-mongering and misinformation” is the reason why so many people are having side effects from the vaccine.

Titled: “Covid-19 Vaccines and the Misinterpretation of Perceived Side Effects Clarity on the Safety of Vaccines,” self-proclaimed “mRNA Alchemist” Raymond D. Palmer, believes that the loss of taste, smell, blood clots, infertility, and more is due to the stress of “false” information spreading about the vaccine.

The scary part? The study is published on the National Library of Medicine site, which is operated by the U.S. federal government.

According to the study, the adverse side effects that take place "in and around the time of receiving the vaccine,” may result from the “mental stress” people put themselves through when getting it.

Palmer claimed that “anti-vaccination sentiment could be attributed to the alleged side effects that are perpetuated across social media from anti-vaccination groups.”

Contrary to the study, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration paused the distribution of their vaccine in April of 2021 because people were reporting instances of blood clots.

Though Palmer claims that the “science for the vaccines causing blood clots has not been found.”

Another study found that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been associated with "uncontrolled activation of platelets, [causing] blood clots to form.”

Without backing up any kind of source, the study suggested that anti-vaxxers were the reason why people are having side effects from the jab.