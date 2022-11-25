Kari Lake Files First Lawsuit Over Midterm Election Results
Tipsheet

Biden Threatens Second Amendment Once Again

Sarah Arnold
November 25, 2022
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden and his Democrat constituents are threatening to take America’s Second Amendment away by attempting to pass a bill that would ban assault rifles during the lame-duck session before the next Congress forms. 

On Thanksgiving, Biden reiterated his support for stricter gun laws, saying that it is “ridiculous” that red flag laws were not being enforced throughout the country. 

“No. 2, the idea … we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It’s just sick. It has no, no socially redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single, solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers,” Biden said. 

A reporter then asked the president if he would attempt to sign new gun laws with Republicans in control of the House next year, in which Biden said that he would make that assessment as he counts votes.

“I'm going to try,” Biden said, adding “I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons.”

Biden’s hopes of passing any gun restricting laws will be squashed with Republicans in the House, with most opposing such an idea. 

Meanwhile, critics of Biden’s plan called out the absurdity of his proposal. 

Hollywood actor James Woods tweeted: "So essentially all guns are on the Big Guy’s chopping block.”

While Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton asked, "Wow. Are there any guns Biden would not ban?" 

Townhall columnist Gabriella Hoffman also had thoughts on the matter. 

