Tipsheet

Republicans Poised To Subpoena Hunter Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 19, 2022 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee says that it plans to subpoena Hunter Biden but not President Joe Biden over his fraudulent overseas business dealings. 

During an interview on CNN, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky) said that the GOP intends to use it newly elected power to find Hunter guilty of shady dealings. 

“There’s no plans to subpoena Joe Biden. There are plans to subpoena Hunter Biden,” Comer said. 

However, that doesn’t mean the President won’t be subpoenaed in the future. 

Comer told reporters that the Committee is investigating whether Biden was involved in the family business or not, saying that it is legally “complicated” to subpoena a sitting president.

“This committee will evaluate whether this president is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars,” Comer said, adding “this is an investigation of Joe Biden.”

Biden has continuously denied being involved in his son’s business dealings, however documents contradict his claims. 

According to whistleblower documents, Biden “was aware of Hunter Biden’s business arrangements and may have been involved in some of them,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said. 

Meanwhile, Republicans have received warnings from their own caucus not to pursue "hyper-partisan" oversight probes in Hunter Biden and his father. 

However, Comer vowed to “pursue all avenues" of wrongdoing while calling investigations into the Biden family is a "top priority” for the GOP. 

Comer reiterated that they want to bring down Biden, and Hunter would be just an added bonus. 

“We're not trying to prove Hunter Biden is a bad actor. He is," Comer said, adding “our investigation is of Joe Biden."

Earlier this week, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) accused the Biden’s of a laundry list of crimes they have committed, including tax evasion, wire fraud, and human trafficking, without providing evidence. 

No. 3 House Republican Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said that her party plans to obtain visitor logs from Biden’s Delaware homes, where he has spent a substantial amount of time meeting with unknown people. 

“Republicans need to stand up for transparency and we need to not hesitate to use our subpoena power and use every tool possible to demand transparency to root out corruption at every single level,” Stefanik said, adding that “issuing the subpoenas early is going to be incredibly important.”

