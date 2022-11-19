Joe Biden Still Doesn't Have Answers For the Future Of the Economy

President Joe Biden is warning Americans not to expect the economy to be in a stable condition for a while, as the White House “attempts” to fix it.

During a White House press conference, Biden said that he is “laser-focused” on fixing the economy, however, said not to expect it to be a smooth recovery.

“It’s going to take time to get inflation back to normal levels as we keep our job market strong, so we could see setbacks along the way,” Biden said.

The president claimed that the economic growth was up 2.6 percent, despite the cost of food at home is up 12.4 percent from the previous year.

Biden also touted that his policies are worked to bring prices at the grocery store down slightly, however, inflation is still up compared to year’s past.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence took aim at Biden over his claims that the economy was looking up.

During an interview on Fox News, Pence said that the president’s many lies is just another reason why Republicans won the House.

“What we are witnessing in the Biden administration — whether it be the runaway spending, whether it be flatlining defense spending, whether it be a disastrous and appeasing foreign policy, reentering negotiations with Iran, whether it be tax increases, driving a recession and inflation in this economy — one policy after another just seems almost intent on weakening America at home and abroad," Pence said, adding “it's one of the reasons why we won back the House of Representatives,”

He called on the Biden Administration to stop spending so much money, which is putting immense pressure on the money supply in the U.S.

“There was over $1 billion in unspent funding the day that we left office, but the Biden administration came into office and immediately passed on a party line vote another trillion and a half dollars in spending that was completely unnecessary and inarguably lit the pilot light on the worst inflation that we've seen in 40 years,” Pence said.



