America Is Pushing For Ron DeSantis To Run For President
Republicans Poised To Subpoena Hunter Biden
Conservative Group Files Lawsuit Against FDA For Allowing Abortion Pills To Hit Shelves
Democrat Darlings Fidel Castro and Che Guevara Plotted to Murder Thousands of Americans...
Republican Murkowski Takes Slight Lead In Alaska’s Election Results
Joe Biden Still Doesn't Have Answers For the Future Of the Economy
What If DeSantis Doesn’t Run?
Natural Gas Is Fueling Jobs, Wage Growth, and a Greener America
Magic Cars
Conservatives Are Dying for a House Speaker Like Nancy Pelosi
The Biden Family Crime Syndicate
Curtains of Secrecy: Why Texas Public Policy Foundation Is Suing the Feds Under...
Stopping a Clean Debt Limit Hike Is an Early Test for Republican Leadership
Covid All Over Again: Progressive State Won't Let It Die
Republicans Eye To Unseat Longtime Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown
Tipsheet

America Is Pushing For Ron DeSantis To Run For President

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 19, 2022 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas

As speculation continues to swirl, Republicans are welcoming the idea that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) will soon make his presidential bid for 2024. 

So much so, that PAC has already launched a series of ads highlighting DeSantis’ leadership in Florida, saying that he would make a great “frontrunner” should he announce he is running for president. 

However, DeSantis’ team hit back at PAC, arguing that they were never in contact with the Florida governor or permitted them to release the ad. 

“Whether well-intentioned or not, the organizers of these PACs have not been in contact with DeSantis leadership and such efforts may create confusion amongst supporters of the Governor and his policies,” Benjamin Gibson, the legal counsel to DeSantis, said in a statement. 

Gibson said that DeSantis learned that a super PAC, which was named “Ron to the Rescue,” was being formed to boost a potential run. 

“[We] recently learned through media reports that a super PAC named ‘Ron to the Rescue’ ('PAC') is being formed reportedly ‘to boost a potential 2024 presidential run from Governor Ron DeSantis.’ This is similar to other ‘pro-DeSantis’ PACs that have formed and continue to use Ron DeSantis’ name and likeness to raise funds without his permission or authorization,” Gibson said.

DeSantis’ team has made it clear that the governor nor his team is related to the PAC, and they have not made any contributions or conducted any activity to the group. 

“It is important to make clear to supporters that Governor DeSantis and his team are not affiliated with the ‘Ron to the Rescue’ PAC, have not authorized it to conduct any activity on their behalf, and contributions made to the 'Ron to the Rescue' PAC will not benefit Governor DeSantis or his agenda," Gibson said.

On the PAC’s website, it argues that America needs “someone with the bravery of President Lincoln, the charm of President Reagan, and the determination of President Trump,” which they suggest is DeSantis. 

DeSantis has not announced a run for president, and he also has not made any hints at whether he is thinking about it or not either. 

Tags: RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What If DeSantis Doesn’t Run? Mark Lewis
Magic Cars John Stossel
Republican Murkowski Takes Slight Lead In Alaska’s Election Results Sarah Arnold
DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike Katie Pavlich
Democrat Darlings Fidel Castro and Che Guevara Plotted to Murder Thousands of Americans on Black Friday Humberto Fontova
Lefty Lawyer Who Firebombed Police Car Gets Prison Sentence. It's Beyond Absurd. Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What If DeSantis Doesn’t Run? Mark Lewis