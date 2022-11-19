America Is Pushing For Ron DeSantis To Run For President

As speculation continues to swirl, Republicans are welcoming the idea that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) will soon make his presidential bid for 2024.

So much so, that PAC has already launched a series of ads highlighting DeSantis’ leadership in Florida, saying that he would make a great “frontrunner” should he announce he is running for president.

However, DeSantis’ team hit back at PAC, arguing that they were never in contact with the Florida governor or permitted them to release the ad.

“Whether well-intentioned or not, the organizers of these PACs have not been in contact with DeSantis leadership and such efforts may create confusion amongst supporters of the Governor and his policies,” Benjamin Gibson, the legal counsel to DeSantis, said in a statement.

Gibson said that DeSantis learned that a super PAC, which was named “Ron to the Rescue,” was being formed to boost a potential run.

“[We] recently learned through media reports that a super PAC named ‘Ron to the Rescue’ ('PAC') is being formed reportedly ‘to boost a potential 2024 presidential run from Governor Ron DeSantis.’ This is similar to other ‘pro-DeSantis’ PACs that have formed and continue to use Ron DeSantis’ name and likeness to raise funds without his permission or authorization,” Gibson said.

DeSantis’ team has made it clear that the governor nor his team is related to the PAC, and they have not made any contributions or conducted any activity to the group.

“It is important to make clear to supporters that Governor DeSantis and his team are not affiliated with the ‘Ron to the Rescue’ PAC, have not authorized it to conduct any activity on their behalf, and contributions made to the 'Ron to the Rescue' PAC will not benefit Governor DeSantis or his agenda," Gibson said.

On the PAC’s website, it argues that America needs “someone with the bravery of President Lincoln, the charm of President Reagan, and the determination of President Trump,” which they suggest is DeSantis.

DeSantis has not announced a run for president, and he also has not made any hints at whether he is thinking about it or not either.